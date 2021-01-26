Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Indonesia passes one million

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Indonesia since the pandemic began has crossed one million, as hospitals in some hard-hit areas neared capacity.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 13,094 on Tuesday to bring the country’s total to 1,012,350, the most in Southeast Asia.

The total number of deaths reached 28,468.

The grim milestone comes just weeks after Indonesia launched a massive campaign to inoculate two thirds of the country’s 270 million people, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first shot of a Chinese-made vaccine.

A nurse gives a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to a colleague at a community health centre in Indonesia (Binsar Bakkara/AP)

Healthcare workers, military, police, teachers and other at-risk populations are being prioritised for the vaccine in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Officials have said that Indonesia will require almost 427 million doses, taking into account the estimate that 15% of doses may be wasted during the distribution process in the vast nation of more than 17,000 islands, where transportation and infrastructure are limited in places.

Jakarta continues to be the hardest hit city in Indonesia, confirming more than 254,000 cases as of Tuesday, including 4,077 deaths.

Only 8.5% of a total 8,066 hospital beds in the city were left for new patients as of Tuesday, while beds with ventilators were filled.