Deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK pass 115,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

More than 115,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, new figures show.

The total is based on the latest available reports on death registrations, plus more recent data on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that the number of UK deaths, based on mentions of Covid-19 on death certificates, passed 100,000 on January 7 2021.

The Government’s preferred measure of the UK death toll, which counts only those people who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, currently stands at 98,531 but is likely to pass 100,000 within the next two days.

(PA graphic)

Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, chair of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, said: “ONS data show that over 100,000 people in the UK had already died with Covid on their death certificate by January 7, nearly three weeks ago. This rose to 108,000 by January 15, and the total now will be nearly 120,000.”

The latest figure of more than 115,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK breaks down as follows:

Data published on Tuesday by the ONS shows 98,450 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales by January 15, and been registered by January 23.

Separate figures published last week by the National Records of Scotland showed 7,448 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to January 17.

And 2,186 coronavirus-related deaths occurred in Northern Ireland up to January 15 and had been registered up to January 20, according to the latest report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Together, these figures mean that so far 108,084 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

(PA graphic)

But since these statistics were compiled, a further 7,698 deaths are known to have occurred in the UK, according to the latest additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

In England, 7,162 Covid-19 deaths are currently known to have taken place between January 16 and 24, with 203 in Wales and 157 in Northern Ireland.

In Scotland 176 deaths took place between January 18 and 24.

When all these totals are added together, it means that so far 115,782 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.