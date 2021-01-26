Global coronavirus cases top 100 million

The number of coronavirus cases recorded around the world has passed 100 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The country with the most cases is the US, with more than 25 million, according to the institution.
India has recorded more than 10 million cases and Brazil’s tally is over 8.8 million.
The number was reached on the same day the UK Government’s figure for Covid-19 deaths passed 100,000.
Britain is the fifth country in the world to record 100,000 virus-related deaths, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe