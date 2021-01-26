Global coronavirus cases top 100 million

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The number of coronavirus cases recorded around the world has passed 100 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country with the most cases is the US, with more than 25 million, according to the institution.

India has recorded more than 10 million cases and Brazil’s tally is over 8.8 million.

The number was reached on the same day the UK Government’s figure for Covid-19 deaths passed 100,000.

Britain is the fifth country in the world to record 100,000 virus-related deaths, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.