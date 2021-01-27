Spy Kids reboot in the works from director Robert Rodriguez

A reboot of the Spy Kids film franchise is in the works with original director Robert Rodriguez, producers said.

The first movie, released in 2001, starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara as the children of secret agents played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino.

It spawned three sequels, most recently 2011’s Spy Kids: All The Time In The World.

The franchise has earned more than 535 million dollars (about £390 million) at the global box office.

Daryl Sabara (right) and Alexa Vega starred as the children of secret agents in the original Spy Kids films (William Conran/PA)

The reboot will be written and directed by Rodriguez, producers Spyglass Media said.

It will focus on a multi-cultural family of international spies, according to Variety.

Rodriguez, who also directed 1996 action horror film From Dusk Till Dawn and 2019 cyberpunk movie Alita: Battle Angel, previously said the Spy Kids films were an important step for Latin representation in Hollywood.

He said: “For me it was a big victory to have the kids in Spy Kids be a Latin family. The studio was like, ‘Why are you making them Latin, though, why don’t you just make them American?’

“They are American, they’re based on my family.”