Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

The Cannes Film Festival, which was cancelled altogether last year due to the pandemic, is being moved from May to July in hopes of having an in-person event.

Cannes organisers announced that this year’s festival will now take place on July 6-17, about two months after its typical date.

The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summer.

Cannes last year first looked at a postponement for its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately cancelling altogether. The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious line-up.

This year, organisers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced on what shape a 2021 edition might take.