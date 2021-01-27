Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Apple urges users to make security upgrade to devices

by Press Association
January 27 2021, 5.36pm
Apple is urging users to carry out a security upgrade (PA)
Apple is urging users to carry out a security upgrade (PA)

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited” by hackers.

Apple made the software upgrades available on Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

Apple phone
The upgrade is for several generations of devices (PA)

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel”, the nerve centre of Apple’s operating system, iOS.

Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.

More from The Courier