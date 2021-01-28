Man facing jail over stab murder following attempted robbery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has been found guilty of committing murder while under investigation for an earlier violent incident with his lover.

Partners in “life and crime” Levi Paschal and Clementine Jones, nicknamed “Danger”, carried out an attempted robbery in March 2019, the Old Bailey was told.

They were freed by police investigating that incident some six months before Paschal fatally stabbed Lee Casey, 38.

On Thursday, Paschal, 34, and Jones, 32, of Brixton, south London, were found guilty of one charge of attempted robbery and wounding with intent.

Paschal was found guilty of murder while Jones was acquitted of the killing.

The pair were also found not guilty of attempting to rob Mr Casey’s friend shortly before the stabbing.

Lee Casey, 38, died after he was stabbed in Brixton Hill (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In an unusual move, a jury, which deliberated for nearly 17 hours, had asked to try on the jogging bottoms Paschal had been wearing on the day of the killing.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC rejected the request on the basis that they had already seen and heard all the evidence but allowed them to have a ruler instead.

Jones was not in court to hear the verdicts as she was awaiting the result of a Covid test in custody.

The court had heard that Jones identified the first victim, Donnovan Hylton, in March 2019.

She had claimed he owed her £20, saying in a text message: “I bet if someone box you in your head the money fly out your pocket like cash point.”

On the evening of March 7, Jones visited Mr Hylton’s flat, swiftly followed by Paschal armed with a long, thin knife, the court was told.

The victim was pinned down, punched and cut with the knife.

Jones rifled through his pockets and grabbed his wallet but found it empty.

Mr Hylton, who suffered cuts and bruises to his head, went on to identify both his attackers.

They were arrested on March 12 and then released pending further inquiries, jurors were told.

On August 29, Jones arranged to meet Lenworth Jackson, aka Smallman, at Rush Common on Brixton Hill to buy drugs and was joined by Paschal, jurors were told.

Mr Casey, who had been with Mr Jackson’s group, was stabbed in the chest by Paschal, the court heard.

He was rushed to hospital but died two hours later.

The defendants fled together and the knife was never recovered.

They changed their clothes, with Paschal removing his T-shirt emblazoned with a “Just do it” logo.

Despite their attempts to evade detection, they were arrested on September 1 2019.

Jurors were told the couple denied the earlier incident.

Paschal denied taking the knife to the scene and had claimed Mr Casey was stabbed by accident.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told jurors the defendants were “partners in life and crime”.

Judge Dhir adjourned sentencing until Friday February 5 when Jones will appear by video link from custody.