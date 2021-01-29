On This Day in 2016 – Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic announces retirement

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic announced his retirement from football on this day in 2016.

The Serbia international made the announcement aged 34, saying that injuries had forced him to hang up his boots.

Vidic, capped 56 times by his country, joined United from Spartak Moscow during the January transfer window in the 2005-06 season and quickly formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Rio Ferdinand.

Former #mufc defender Nemanja Vidic has announced his retirement from football. Thanks for the memories! #VivaVidic pic.twitter.com/G4sbdsjj1m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2016

His glittering eight-year spell at Old Trafford saw him win 10 major honours, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He left United to join Inter Milan in July 2014 and played 28 times in his first season at the Italian club, but hernia surgery and back problems meant he failed to feature for the Nerazzurri during the 2015-16 campaign and he retired midway through the season.