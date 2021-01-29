What the papers say – January 29

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Diplomatic tensions and the development of a fourth Covid-19 vaccine for use in Britain are splashed throughout the national papers.

The EU’s coronavirus vaccination plan “is nearing crisis point” due to a shortage of jabs, the Financial Times reports, with The Guardian adding that millions of EU doses could be blocked from entering the UK.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 29 January https://t.co/0Hl1cawvUy pic.twitter.com/HcD8Z369Mt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 28, 2021 Guardian front page, Friday 29 January 2021: EU could block millions of Covid vaccine doses from entering UK pic.twitter.com/r25UQyWUtc — The Guardian (@guardian) January 28, 2021

Tony Blair has called “for cooperation” as tensions continue with Brussels over the jabs, according to The Independent.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro cover Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon seemingly siding with the bloc, with the former paper reporting she “pledged to publish confidential vaccine data” despite warnings such an action could jeopardise the UK’s supply.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Sturgeon accused of siding with EU on jabs” Read here: https://t.co/k34l23huGi#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bSVXdjk8h8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 28, 2021 Friday's front page:NICOLA NEEDLESBORIS ON JABS#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/esk6OW6Han — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 28, 2021

Matt Hancock is quoted in the i as promising 15 million Britons they “will get second vaccine in time” in line with the Government’s 12-week plan.

Friday's front page: Matt Hancock's promise to 15 million Brits: you will get second jab in time #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gSyHlxWIfM — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 28, 2021

The Daily Mail reports the UK secured 60 million doses of the Novavax jab – to be produced on Teesside – which is believed to offer protection against the new UK and South African variants, with The Sun referring to the shot as “Union Vacc”.

Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/xGhgqPxUpn — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 28, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: A new Covid jab for Britain is effective in 89% of cases https://t.co/Mj2BlZ5LqD pic.twitter.com/UavYWjUzoA — The Sun (@TheSun) January 28, 2021

The Prime Minister insists in The Times that the Oxford jab is effective for over-65s, despite Germany deciding not to use it for the age group.

The Daily Mirror cites a poll which shows public support to prioritise teachers in the next stage of the vaccine rollout.

Friday's front page: Britain Backs Jabs For Our Teachers. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EAWtZjo9Md — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 28, 2021

The Daily Express mounts a self-described “crusade” demanding urgent support for “Britain’s forgotten and neglected generation of students facing a bleak future” due to educations interrupted by the pandemic.

EXPRESS: Fair deal for forgotten victims of Covid #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VffFetxsBr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 28, 2021

And the Daily Star says it does not “give a monkey’s” about new research that claims chimps could speak but cannot be bothered.