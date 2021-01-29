Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Friday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 10 (3%) have seen a rise in case rates and 305 (97%) have seen a fall.

Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,090 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 25 – the equivalent of 722.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,014.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 18.

Slough in Berkshire has the second highest rate, down from 940.2 to 662.0, with 990 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 902.1 to 653.7, with 2,147 new cases.

The 10 areas to record a week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Bassetlaw (up from 219.7 to 373.7)

2. Derbyshire Dales (200.5 to 268.2)

3. Fylde (293.4 to 320.6)

4. Barnsley (238.2 to 260.9)

5. North Tyneside (196.2 to 211.1)

6. Wakefield (232.3 to 239.7)

7. Boston (182.4 to 189.5)

8. Bradford (280.7 to 285.9)

9. East Riding of Yorkshire (175.3 to 178.8)

10. Calderdale (208.1 to 210.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 18.

Knowsley, 722.5, (1090), 1014.2, (1530)

Slough, 662.0, (990), 940.2, (1406)

Sandwell, 653.7, (2147), 902.1, (2963)

St. Helens, 614.7, (1110), 748.1, (1351)

Brent, 588.9, (1942), 838.2, (2764)

Ealing, 579.9, (1982), 846.7, (2894)

Hounslow, 567.9, (1542), 853.0, (2316)

Wolverhampton, 563.5, (1484), 876.0, (2307)

Luton, 551.5, (1175), 691.8, (1474)

Halton, 536.3, (694), 759.6, (983)

Walsall, 534.5, (1526), 743.3, (2122)

Barking and Dagenham, 530.8, (1130), 828.1, (1763)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 527.7, (2086), 727.0, (2874)

Blackburn with Darwen, 525.7, (787), 607.2, (909)

Hillingdon, 514.2, (1578), 683.4, (2097)

Rushmoor, 508.5, (481), 802.3, (759)

Newham, 499.2, (1763), 818.7, (2891)

Reading, 498.8, (807), 636.7, (1030)

Eastbourne, 494.5, (513), 823.2, (854)

Tendring, 489.9, (718), 786.0, (1152)

South Staffordshire, 489.2, (550), 593.2, (667)

Crawley, 486.6, (547), 651.2, (732)

Dudley, 482.3, (1551), 686.0, (2206)

Redbridge, 481.9, (1471), 704.4, (2150)

Birmingham, 479.5, (5475), 694.9, (7934)

Liverpool, 477.9, (2380), 724.6, (3609)

Harrow, 477.8, (1200), 646.6, (1624)

Corby, 473.6, (342), 642.5, (464)

Sefton, 473.2, (1308), 678.0, (1874)

Gravesham, 461.0, (493), 692.0, (740)

Harlow, 460.6, (401), 759.2, (661)

Mansfield, 460.1, (503), 539.7, (590)

Welwyn Hatfield, 460.0, (566), 600.6, (739)

Northampton, 459.5, (1032), 645.1, (1449)

Peterborough, 458.8, (928), 517.2, (1046)

Redditch, 458.6, (391), 720.1, (614)

Derby, 454.7, (1170), 624.2, (1606)

Leicester, 454.5, (1610), 570.8, (2022)

Stevenage, 451.9, (397), 671.6, (590)

Bedford, 449.5, (779), 672.3, (1165)

Croydon, 447.6, (1731), 705.2, (2727)

Waltham Forest, 444.4, (1231), 681.6, (1888)

Hyndburn, 441.7, (358), 673.7, (546)

Preston, 436.7, (625), 506.5, (725)

Bolsover, 435.7, (351), 508.9, (410)

Barnet, 434.2, (1719), 612.1, (2423)

Broxbourne, 432.8, (421), 640.4, (623)

Hertsmere, 432.7, (454), 518.5, (544)

Carlisle, 432.5, (470), 745.3, (810)

Great Yarmouth, 430.9, (428), 504.3, (501)

Pendle, 429.9, (396), 599.3, (552)

Middlesbrough, 428.4, (604), 502.9, (709)

Burnley, 420.6, (374), 691.6, (615)

Greenwich, 420.6, (1211), 673.4, (1939)

Ashfield, 417.5, (534), 493.3, (631)

Wirral, 417.0, (1351), 665.7, (2157)

Enfield, 414.3, (1383), 648.9, (2166)

Merton, 411.5, (850), 603.7, (1247)

Dartford, 411.2, (463), 647.4, (729)

Norwich, 409.8, (576), 525.7, (739)

Portsmouth, 406.7, (874), 500.7, (1076)

Sutton, 401.3, (828), 640.2, (1321)

Milton Keynes, 401.2, (1081), 561.9, (1514)

Castle Point, 399.4, (361), 680.5, (615)

Haringey, 399.4, (1073), 601.5, (1616)

Wellingborough, 397.7, (317), 442.9, (353)

Spelthorne, 396.6, (396), 592.9, (592)

Lancaster, 393.7, (575), 472.5, (690)

Colchester, 392.9, (765), 559.3, (1089)

Cannock Chase, 392.0, (395), 511.1, (515)

Reigate and Banstead, 388.6, (578), 562.0, (836)

Allerdale, 384.6, (376), 400.0, (391)

Thurrock, 383.7, (669), 694.6, (1211)

Tamworth, 383.3, (294), 453.7, (348)

Lewisham, 382.9, (1171), 611.1, (1869)

Bexley, 382.6, (950), 584.0, (1450)

Warrington, 382.4, (803), 491.9, (1033)

Fenland, 381.9, (389), 408.4, (416)

Watford, 381.0, (368), 630.6, (609)

Folkestone and Hythe, 377.0, (426), 585.9, (662)

Coventry, 376.3, (1398), 514.4, (1911)

Nottingham, 374.9, (1248), 405.2, (1349)

Worcester, 374.4, (379), 691.5, (700)

Bassetlaw, 373.7, (439), 219.7, (258)

Southend-on-Sea, 373.5, (684), 586.5, (1074)

Braintree, 372.9, (569), 521.6, (796)

Lambeth, 372.0, (1213), 655.1, (2136)

North Warwickshire, 370.8, (242), 424.4, (277)

East Staffordshire, 369.1, (442), 491.0, (588)

Havering, 368.3, (956), 618.0, (1604)

Chesterfield, 368.0, (386), 388.9, (408)

Basildon, 365.9, (685), 500.5, (937)

Tower Hamlets, 365.8, (1188), 618.6, (2009)

Breckland, 364.4, (510), 459.4, (643)

West Lancashire, 363.9, (416), 479.4, (548)

Redcar and Cleveland, 363.1, (498), 408.3, (560)

South Ribble, 362.0, (401), 452.2, (501)

Solihull, 359.6, (778), 514.8, (1114)

Southwark, 358.5, (1143), 585.3, (1866)

Southampton, 357.6, (903), 450.7, (1138)

Amber Valley, 357.4, (458), 408.1, (523)

Kettering, 356.7, (363), 463.8, (472)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 356.1, (539), 411.5, (623)

Telford and Wrekin, 354.2, (637), 513.8, (924)

Hackney and City of London, 354.1, (1030), 593.8, (1727)

South Derbyshire, 353.3, (379), 364.5, (391)

Arun, 352.7, (567), 531.2, (854)

Ipswich, 352.0, (482), 463.8, (635)

Isle of Wight, 352.0, (499), 560.1, (794)

Medway, 349.3, (973), 514.4, (1433)

Worthing, 349.1, (386), 507.4, (561)

Tandridge, 347.2, (306), 472.0, (416)

North Hertfordshire, 346.6, (463), 464.2, (620)

Aylesbury Vale, 345.5, (689), 428.7, (855)

Broadland, 344.8, (451), 419.8, (549)

Hastings, 344.3, (319), 444.6, (412)

Epping Forest, 343.2, (452), 501.2, (660)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 343.0, (635), 533.6, (988)

Stockton-on-Tees, 341.0, (673), 387.6, (765)

Bromley, 340.9, (1133), 498.9, (1658)

Lewes, 339.9, (351), 452.2, (467)

Wycombe, 339.6, (593), 482.1, (842)

Wychavon, 337.6, (437), 450.4, (583)

Adur, 337.5, (217), 483.7, (311)

Thanet, 334.7, (475), 483.4, (686)

Woking, 334.3, (337), 566.5, (571)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 333.4, (433), 389.6, (506)

Rossendale, 331.6, (237), 457.5, (327)

Ribble Valley, 330.1, (201), 448.4, (273)

Maldon, 326.5, (212), 469.8, (305)

Gosport, 325.3, (276), 392.5, (333)

Salford, 325.3, (842), 363.2, (940)

Kingston upon Thames, 324.5, (576), 423.1, (751)

Manchester, 323.8, (1790), 412.6, (2281)

Surrey Heath, 323.6, (289), 474.8, (424)

Oxford, 323.4, (493), 492.6, (751)

Cheshire West and Chester, 321.5, (1103), 391.2, (1342)

Fylde, 320.6, (259), 293.4, (237)

Hartlepool, 320.3, (300), 430.3, (403)

Erewash, 319.0, (368), 477.6, (551)

Rochford, 318.2, (278), 451.0, (394)

Sunderland, 314.7, (874), 407.6, (1132)

Barrow-in-Furness, 314.7, (211), 486.2, (326)

North East Derbyshire, 314.4, (319), 330.2, (335)

South Bucks, 314.1, (220), 416.9, (292)

Epsom and Ewell, 313.8, (253), 504.8, (407)

Wandsworth, 312.7, (1031), 491.1, (1619)

Blaby, 310.3, (315), 407.8, (414)

Chelmsford, 310.0, (553), 505.6, (902)

Wyre Forest, 308.0, (312), 368.2, (373)

Broxtowe, 307.8, (351), 368.3, (420)

Test Valley, 307.5, (388), 322.6, (407)

Ashford, 306.8, (399), 447.6, (582)

Basingstoke and Deane, 305.2, (539), 470.0, (830)

Cherwell, 303.6, (457), 495.0, (745)

Bromsgrove, 303.4, (303), 521.6, (521)

Central Bedfordshire, 301.4, (870), 412.6, (1191)

Lichfield, 300.7, (315), 384.7, (403)

North West Leicestershire, 300.2, (311), 365.8, (379)

Oadby and Wigston, 299.9, (171), 324.5, (185)

Eden, 298.6, (159), 354.9, (189)

Tameside, 298.5, (676), 346.6, (785)

Bolton, 298.0, (857), 365.8, (1052)

Westminster, 296.6, (775), 415.6, (1086)

Darlington, 295.9, (316), 349.2, (373)

Wigan, 295.7, (972), 371.2, (1220)

Bristol, 294.6, (1365), 406.1, (1882)

Chorley, 294.4, (348), 355.3, (420)

South Holland, 293.6, (279), 304.1, (289)

Islington, 292.8, (710), 471.0, (1142)

Sevenoaks, 292.3, (353), 402.5, (486)

Bracknell Forest, 292.1, (358), 372.9, (457)

Maidstone, 291.6, (501), 465.0, (799)

Stoke-on-Trent, 291.4, (747), 365.1, (936)

Gedling, 290.9, (343), 352.9, (416)

Dacorum, 290.8, (450), 429.0, (664)

Copeland, 286.0, (195), 401.9, (274)

Bradford, 285.9, (1543), 280.7, (1515)

Rugby, 284.6, (310), 371.8, (405)

County Durham, 283.0, (1500), 316.5, (1678)

Wealden, 282.4, (456), 491.7, (794)

Three Rivers, 281.8, (263), 417.9, (390)

Canterbury, 281.8, (466), 328.9, (544)

Somerset West and Taunton, 281.1, (436), 375.2, (582)

Bury, 280.1, (535), 362.3, (692)

Gloucester, 279.6, (361), 351.6, (454)

Rotherham, 278.8, (740), 284.8, (756)

Chichester, 278.2, (337), 416.9, (505)

Rochdale, 277.9, (618), 335.4, (746)

Brentwood, 277.8, (214), 368.7, (284)

East Hertfordshire, 277.8, (416), 425.4, (637)

East Northamptonshire, 277.2, (262), 294.1, (278)

Stockport, 277.1, (813), 359.9, (1056)

South Norfolk, 276.8, (390), 337.2, (475)

Swale, 276.5, (415), 407.1, (611)

Harborough, 276.1, (259), 279.3, (262)

South Kesteven, 275.2, (392), 292.1, (416)

South Gloucestershire, 273.9, (781), 352.5, (1005)

Trafford, 272.2, (646), 346.7, (823)

Derbyshire Dales, 268.2, (194), 200.5, (145)

Lincoln, 266.9, (265), 305.1, (303)

Tonbridge and Malling, 264.8, (350), 412.4, (545)

Shropshire, 264.6, (855), 417.8, (1350)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 264.3, (299), 359.7, (407)

Havant, 262.2, (331), 432.6, (546)

Leeds, 261.9, (2077), 285.4, (2264)

Camden, 261.5, (706), 391.4, (1057)

Wyre, 261.4, (293), 324.7, (364)

Barnsley, 260.9, (644), 238.2, (588)

Brighton and Hove, 260.2, (757), 422.2, (1228)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 260.2, (394), 349.4, (529)

Selby, 259.3, (235), 303.5, (275)

Charnwood, 258.3, (480), 323.9, (602)

Newark and Sherwood, 258.1, (316), 320.2, (392)

Fareham, 256.4, (298), 363.1, (422)

Oldham, 254.3, (603), 282.1, (669)

Stafford, 253.5, (348), 393.4, (540)

West Suffolk, 253.0, (453), 300.5, (538)

South Tyneside, 252.4, (381), 293.4, (443)

Richmond upon Thames, 250.0, (495), 327.7, (649)

Kensington and Chelsea, 249.2, (389), 408.0, (637)

Rother, 247.7, (238), 390.3, (375)

Dorset, 247.3, (936), 313.3, (1186)

Mole Valley, 246.4, (215), 355.3, (310)

West Berkshire, 244.2, (387), 280.8, (445)

St Albans, 243.2, (361), 347.6, (516)

Blackpool, 243.1, (339), 276.1, (385)

New Forest, 242.1, (436), 308.7, (556)

High Peak, 240.6, (223), 302.2, (280)

Huntingdonshire, 239.9, (427), 334.3, (595)

Wakefield, 239.7, (835), 232.3, (809)

Kirklees, 239.0, (1051), 244.7, (1076)

Uttlesford, 238.8, (218), 390.0, (356)

Runnymede, 237.1, (212), 407.0, (364)

Guildford, 236.2, (352), 386.6, (576)

Daventry, 236.2, (203), 377.0, (324)

Dover, 236.2, (279), 375.9, (444)

Cambridge, 234.8, (293), 328.5, (410)

York, 232.6, (490), 375.1, (790)

South Oxfordshire, 230.9, (328), 259.1, (368)

Sheffield, 230.0, (1345), 240.9, (1409)

Malvern Hills, 228.7, (180), 306.2, (241)

East Hampshire, 227.3, (278), 300.1, (367)

East Suffolk, 224.9, (561), 371.2, (926)

Chiltern, 224.1, (215), 351.3, (337)

Tunbridge Wells, 224.0, (266), 342.0, (406)

Elmbridge, 223.0, (305), 353.1, (483)

Hart, 221.5, (215), 346.1, (336)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 220.2, (285), 294.3, (381)

Rushcliffe, 219.8, (262), 285.3, (340)

Wokingham, 219.1, (375), 338.9, (580)

South Northamptonshire, 219.1, (207), 346.1, (327)

Horsham, 217.7, (313), 316.4, (455)

Eastleigh, 217.1, (290), 384.0, (513)

Swindon, 216.5, (481), 294.3, (654)

Mendip, 216.3, (250), 286.4, (331)

Bath and North East Somerset, 216.3, (418), 310.9, (601)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 215.3, (652), 278.1, (842)

North Somerset, 215.3, (463), 329.2, (708)

Melton, 214.8, (110), 242.1, (124)

Richmondshire, 214.0, (115), 273.6, (147)

Mid Suffolk, 212.7, (221), 294.5, (306)

Cheshire East, 212.7, (817), 308.7, (1186)

Warwick, 212.2, (305), 294.3, (423)

Mid Sussex, 211.9, (320), 354.3, (535)

Doncaster, 211.3, (659), 267.7, (835)

North Tyneside, 211.1, (439), 196.2, (408)

Sedgemoor, 210.3, (259), 311.7, (384)

Wiltshire, 210.0, (1050), 297.4, (1487)

Calderdale, 210.0, (444), 208.1, (440)

South Somerset, 209.7, (353), 240.0, (404)

Vale of White Horse, 208.8, (284), 261.8, (356)

South Cambridgeshire, 208.7, (332), 274.7, (437)

Hambleton, 208.5, (191), 299.1, (274)

South Lakeland, 208.4, (219), 287.4, (302)

Waverley, 206.6, (261), 376.0, (475)

Northumberland, 197.2, (636), 273.5, (882)

East Cambridgeshire, 195.9, (176), 257.1, (231)

Hull, 194.0, (504), 217.5, (565)

North Kesteven, 193.3, (226), 247.2, (289)

Winchester, 193.0, (241), 271.5, (339)

Babergh, 191.2, (176), 343.3, (316)

Gateshead, 190.0, (384), 287.5, (581)

Boston, 189.5, (133), 182.4, (128)

Harrogate, 188.4, (303), 293.5, (472)

Plymouth, 184.3, (483), 320.5, (840)

Herefordshire, 182.6, (352), 302.4, (583)

Rutland, 180.3, (72), 207.9, (83)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 178.8, (610), 175.3, (598)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 177.7, (1016), 237.0, (1355)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 176.8, (174), 231.6, (228)

North Norfolk, 176.5, (185), 273.8, (287)

Forest of Dean, 172.8, (150), 235.0, (204)

Craven, 169.8, (97), 306.3, (175)

Tewkesbury, 157.9, (150), 221.0, (210)

Cotswold, 153.6, (138), 183.6, (165)

Stratford-on-Avon, 151.4, (197), 264.4, (344)

Torbay, 150.4, (205), 214.3, (292)

West Lindsey, 139.0, (133), 224.7, (215)

West Devon, 136.2, (76), 181.0, (101)

Mid Devon, 136.1, (112), 151.9, (125)

West Oxfordshire, 132.9, (147), 221.4, (245)

Cheltenham, 132.4, (154), 190.0, (221)

Stroud, 125.9, (151), 142.5, (171)

Teignbridge, 123.0, (165), 214.7, (288)

North Lincolnshire, 119.0, (205), 145.1, (250)

Scarborough, 114.9, (125), 178.4, (194)

South Hams, 110.3, (96), 159.8, (139)

Ryedale, 110.1, (61), 276.3, (153)

East Devon, 108.0, (158), 163.4, (239)

Exeter, 105.0, (138), 223.0, (293)

East Lindsey, 104.4, (148), 119.9, (170)

North East Lincolnshire, 94.0, (150), 112.2, (179)

North Devon, 62.8, (61), 71.0, (69)

Torridge, 52.7, (36), 58.6, (40)