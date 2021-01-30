Beaver ‘resting comfortably’ after rescue from water treatment facility

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A beaver was rescued from a storm water treatment facility in Florida after finding itself trapped and disorientated.

Wildlife rescuers lifted the 20lb beaver to safety on Tuesday.

Brian Weinstein, from St Francis Wildlife Association, and volunteer Larry Folsom used a long catch pole and net to lift the animal out of the water.

The animal welfare association said: “The beaver is exhausted after its ordeal but resting comfortably.

“It will be released in safe beaver habitat on Upper Lake Lafayette when it regains its strength and fur quality with the natural oils that provide water resistance.”

The local fire department was called to the rescue, alongside animal control officers.

After it was rescued, the beaver was transported to the St Francis Wildlife Association rehabilitation centre in Quincy, Florida.

This morning, St. Francis Wildlife rescued a small, adult beaver from a storm water treatment facility. The Tallahassee… Posted by St. Francis Wildlife Association on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The small adult beaver was examined and given a bath in washing up liquid to clean off the acidic pond water.

It was given eye drops and had its lacerations treated.

The non-profit organisation cares for more than 3,000 injured, orphaned and sick native animals from northern Florida every year.