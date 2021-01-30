‘Caring and kind’ healthcare worker dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A hospital in Wales has paid tribute to a “caring, kind and well-respected” healthcare worker who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said Helen Mills, 56, who worked in the minor injury unit at Neath Port Talbot Hospital, provided “much happiness and laughter” to her colleagues.

A statement released by the health board on Saturday said Mrs Mills, who lived in Port Talbot, had worked as a healthcare support worker in the unit since 2008.

“Her colleagues at the minor injury unit described Helen, aged 56, as very caring, kind and a well-respected member of the MIU family,” the statement added.

“She always provided excellent care to the many thousands of patients she met during her career.

“Her dry sense of humour brought much happiness and laughter to the team. Although her loss has brought great sadness to us, the memories of Helen will never be forgotten.

“We will always be grateful for the significant contribution she made, and for the rays of happiness she brought to both fellow staff and patients.”

The health board said Mrs Mills started her career working for Homecare and joined NHS Wales in 2005 as a healthcare support worker at Groeswen, then worked at Cimla and Neath Port Talbot Hospitals as a physiotherapy assistant.

The statement added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Chris, daughters Kaylie and Kate and her grandchildren, at this difficult time.”