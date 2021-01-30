Sunday, January 31st 2021 Show Links
Further 17 deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

by Press Association
January 30 2021, 4.18pm
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a public information sign in Belfast as Northern Ireland remains in an extended lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Liam McBurney/PA)
A further 17 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

This brings the toll in the region to 1,831 as hospitals remained under pressure on Saturday, caring for 713 Covid-positive patients, including 69 in ICU.

While strict lockdown measures remain in force across Northern Ireland, the number of new cases continues to rise each day.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed another 455 positive cases.

There have been 3,841 new cases across the last seven days and 103,534 across the pandemic to date.

Meanwhile, more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far.

