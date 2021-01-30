Further 17 deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 17 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

This brings the toll in the region to 1,831 as hospitals remained under pressure on Saturday, caring for 713 Covid-positive patients, including 69 in ICU.

While strict lockdown measures remain in force across Northern Ireland, the number of new cases continues to rise each day.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated. 455 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 17 deaths have been reported (4 outside the 24 hour period).https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/lh3tbz6MJf — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 30, 2021

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed another 455 positive cases.

There have been 3,841 new cases across the last seven days and 103,534 across the pandemic to date.

Meanwhile, more than 220,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far.