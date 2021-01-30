Two teenagers charged with murder of boy, 15, following gun and knife attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a gun and knife attack.

Keon Lincoln was set upon by a group of youths with weapons in broad daylight on Linwood Road in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on January 21.

West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy, from Birmingham, and a 15-year-old boy, from Walsall, have now been charged with Keon’s murder.

Police forensic officers at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, on January 21 (David Davies/PA)

The force said the suspects have been remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A week on from Keon’s death, his mother and twin sister joined dozens of well-wishers to lay flowers and offer prayers at the scene on Thursday.

His mother Sharmaine Lincoln previously described her son’s murder as senseless and “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The schoolboy died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital after the attack near the junction with Whateley Road.

Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln joined his twin sister to lay flowers at the scene on Thursday (PA)

The incident is thought to have involved up to six people.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “The death of Keon has left so many devastated.

“The whole community has felt the pain of losing a 15-year-old boy with his life in front of him.

“These charges are a significant milestone in our investigation but we continue to leave no stone unturned to get justice for Keon.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we still need you to come forward and tell us what you know. It could prove crucial in this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101.