What the papers say – January 31

Ongoing fallout from the UK’s Brexit vaccine row with the EU features among the stories in the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Observer and The Independent lead with further reaction to the EU’s widely condemned move to override part of the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland to control shipments of jabs, with The Observer reporting the short-lived saga has reopened the “toxic political row over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit status”.

The Mail on Sunday and Sunday People dub the EU’s climb-down a “vaccine victory” for the UK.

Britain will help alleviate the production problems hampering the EU’s vaccination rollout, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Times reports gambling logos may be banned from being advertised on sports uniforms.

The Sunday Express says International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is set to formally ask to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free-trade pact which includes Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore.

The Sunday Mirror dedicates its front page to the “crisis” facing British hospitals and medics on the frontline of the pandemic.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with MI6 putting out a call for part-time jobs.