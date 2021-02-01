What the papers say – February 1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s treatment for coronavirus in hospital is splashed across many of the papers, alongside stories of the UK’s continuing vaccine rollout.

Metro leads with the headline “Captain Tom Fights Covid”, reporting the 100-year-old fell ill after returning from a Christmas trip to Barbados.

The Sun writes the country is “united in prayer” for the fundraiser, while the Daily Mirror reports Captain Tom did not get the Covid vaccine as he was suffering from pneumonia.

Tomorrow's front page: Captain Sir Tom Moore battles Covid in hospital https://t.co/m3k6WgmMaA pic.twitter.com/jw8gsy94ng — The Sun (@TheSun) January 31, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: Captain Tom in hospital with Covid https://t.co/7lMbSVNz2p #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1SxABeMgPu — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 31, 2021

To vaccines, and The Times carries comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson after reports all care home residents in England have been offered the jab.

TIMES: PM heralds victory for care homes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Uvtqat4C7i — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2021

Mr Johnson hailing the “crucial milestone in our ongoing race to vaccinate the most vulnerable against this deadly disease” leads The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Vaccine rollout to care homes complete' Read here: https://t.co/KofuFDKpGe pic.twitter.com/LQrPNdTWs2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 1, 2021

While the i reports more than 600,000 vaccines were distributed in a day, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s hopes for a “great summer” feature in the Daily Express.

Monday's front page: UK breaks vaccination record with 600,000 jabs in a day #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UULI35aXI4 — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 31, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: '9m jabs…on our way to a Great British Summer!'https://t.co/4SKxfj2R7R#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BgcBP1ap8O — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 31, 2021

The Guardian writes the NHS will need months to recover after the Covid crisis, reporting the workforce is “exhausted and traumatised”.

Guardian front page, Monday 1 February 2021: NHS will take ‘months’ to return to normal after Covid crisis ends pic.twitter.com/RhU3YMSAKE — The Guardian (@guardian) January 31, 2021

The Independent leads with accusations the government is “failing” to tackle the impact of coronavirus on the poorest in society.

The Daily Mail writes on the “lost generation”, reporting on the financial impact of the pandemic on children’s educations and potential careers.

The Financial Times covers the fallout over the EU plan to curb vaccine exports, saying Brussels is working to reassure its allies.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 1 February https://t.co/h24vu7dlb1 pic.twitter.com/FHcpeUnR8J — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 31, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with news of a “gut-busting new pill” which captures fat and stops it turning into calories.