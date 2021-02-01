Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook strike late as Wizards stun Nets

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook both scored three-pointers inside the last nine seconds as the Washington Wizards upset the Brooklyn Nets 149-146.

Brooklyn must have thought they were home and dry when Kyrie Irving, who scored 26, sunk two free throws to give the Nets a 146-141 lead with 12.3 seconds left to play.

But Beal sunk a three to reduce the deficit to two, and Garrison Matthews completed a steal off a bad Nets pass and hit Westbrook who saw the Wizards take a late lead and the win.

Westbrook top scored with 41, while Beal added 37 and Kevin Durant top scored for the Nets with 37.

The Utah Jazz’s winning streak of 11 games came to an end as Nikola Jokic scored 47 in a 128-117 win for the Denver Nuggets.

Denver outscored their opponents 43-29 in the first quarter and kept their noses in front against their division rivals.

the streak was fun while it lasted! pic.twitter.com/7rJV5O0c8M — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2021

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers saw off the New York Knicks 129-115, and the Philadelphia 76ers were down by 16 in the fourth quarter but bounced back for a 119-110 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The night’s other games saw the Toronto Raptors overcome the Orlando Magic 115-102 and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104.