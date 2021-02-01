Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs: The key numbers behind Super Bowl LV

The eyes of the sporting world will be on Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

This year’s game sees six-time winner Tom Brady up against Super Bowl LIV’s MVP Patrick Mahomes as the two quarterbacks battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Despite a significantly reduced crowd at Raymond James Stadium, and fewer travelling NFL fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show will still go ahead with plenty of the pomp and circumstance gridiron supporters have come to love about the occasion.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key numbers behind this year’s showpiece event.

10 – Tom Brady will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance, which is five more than any other quarterback. He has come out victorious on six occasions so far, and collected four game MVP accolades in the process.

1 – The Buccaneers will be the first side to play a Super Bowl on their home field when they run out at Raymond James Stadium.

180 – The game draws huge audiences in the United States, but will also be shown in 180 countries around the world.

2330 – The scheduled kick-off time for UK fans wishing to tune in is 11:30pm on Sunday, February 7, meaning it will be a late night for NFL enthusiasts on this side of the Atlantic.

The Bucs will be hoping Tom Brady can help them to a first Super Bowl in 18 years (Chris O’Meara/AP)

2003 – The Buccaneers will be hoping Brady brings some of the magic which has earned him his six rings in order to help them get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 18 years.

14 – The Chiefs followed up an impressive comeback victory at Super Bowl LIV in Miami with a 14-2 regular-season record in the AFC West.

104million – Over 100million viewers tuned in for Super Bowl LIV’s half-time show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Canadian singer The Weeknd will take to the stage in Florida as the players catch their breath.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy on a record six occasions (Omar Vega/AP for FedEx)

6 – The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are out in front with the most Super Bowl victories.

5.5million – The adverts often make for great viewing at a Super Bowl, and the price for a spot can really stack up. A 30-second TV ad slot this year will reportedly set back advertisers US dollars 5.5million.

1.42billion – The National Chicken Council predict Americans will tuck in to a whopping 1.42billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

6,000 – While this year’s media coverage will be somewhat scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic, more than 6,000 members of the press provided on-site coverage of Super Bowl LIV and related events in Miami.