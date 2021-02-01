Covid-19 case rates up in only five local areas of UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Just five local areas in the UK have recorded a week-on-week rise in Covid-19 case rates, while all national and regional rates are now at pre-new year levels, new analysis shows.

Derbyshire Dales and East Lindsey in the East Midlands, along with Argyll & Bute, East Renfrewshire and Midlothian in Scotland, are the only local authority areas in the country to show an increase in case rates for the seven days to January 27.

In all five areas the week-on-week rise was small.

The figures, which have been calculated by the PA news agency from health agency data, suggest the lockdowns currently in place across the four nations of the UK are having an impact in driving down the number of new reported cases of coronavirus.

Here are the details for each nation and region:

(PA graphic)

– Wales

Wales recorded 152.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 27.

This is the lowest seven-day rate since October 7.

It is also well below the second-wave peak of 649.2 on December 17.

Rates are down in all local areas of Wales.

The biggest drops are in Wrexham (down from 552.4 to 385.4), which has the highest rate in Wales; Flintshire (from 413.8 to 262.0); and Newport (from 300.6 to 155.8).

Ceredigion currently has the lowest rate (34.4, down from 129.3).

– Scotland

In Scotland, there were 144.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 27 – down week-on-week from 191.0, and the lowest since December 26.

Three areas recorded a very slight rise in the latest figures: Argyll & Bute (up from 64.1 to 69.9) East Renfrewshire (from 166.4 to 171.7) and Midlothian (117.9 to 119.0).

All other areas saw a fall – the biggest being Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles), down from 164.7 to 44.9.

North Lanarkshire currently has the highest rate in Scotland (249.6, down from 300.3) and the Shetland Islands has the lowest (17.5, down from 74.2).

– Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s rate stood at 226.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to January 27.

This is down from 302.0 one week earlier, and is the lowest rate since December 25.

All parts of Northern Ireland continue to record a drop in rates, with the biggest fall in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (down from 547.6 to 406.6).

This is the area with the highest rate in Northern Ireland.

The lowest rate is in Derry City & Strabane (down from 163.9 to 111.7).

– England

For England as a whole, the rate of new cases in the week to January 27 stood at 293.9.

This is down from 422.4 for the previous week, and is the lowest rate since the week to December 16.

Here is a snapshot of the latest figures for each region:

– London

The seven-day rate of new cases for the whole of London currently stands at 354.7 per 100,000 people – down from 560.3 one week earlier.

The capital still has the highest rate for any region of England, but it is now at its lowest level since December 12.

All London boroughs are recording a drop in rates. The largest week-on-week falls are for Hounslow (down from 787.4 to 475.8), Barking & Dagenham (739.8 to 453.3) and Greenwich (628.6 to 343.1).

The borough of Brent currently has the fifth highest rate in England: 508.2, down from 751.4.

– South-east England

The regional rate for south-east England is currently at its lowest since December 13.

There were 272.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 27, down from 412.1 a week earlier.

Rates have fallen right across the region, with the biggest drops in Rushmoor (down from 745.3 to 416.5), Eastbourne (727.7 to 400.0) and Slough (869.3 to 589.8).

Slough has the second highest rate in the whole of England.

(PA graphic)

– South-west England

The South West currently has lowest regional rate in England: 199.5, down week-on-week from 283.7 .

The rate has not been this low since December 26.

Local rates are falling in every area. The largest drops are in Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (down from 659.7 to 453.0); Plymouth (292.3 to 138.9); and Mendip (295.0 to 179.1).

– Eastern England

The regional rate for Eastern England has fallen to its lowest level since December 14.

It is currently 305.1, down week-on-week from 439.7.

Rates are down in all local areas. The biggest falls are in Tendring (from 700.7 to 415.5), Harlow (686.8 to 405.4) and Castle Point (579.8 to 338.6).

– East Midlands

The East Midlands is the only region in England to contain areas where case rates have shown a week-on-week rise.

But this applies to just two areas: Derbyshire Dales, where the rate is up from 206.0 to 243.3; and East Lindsey, where the rate has risen very slightly from 113.6 to 122.8.

Everywhere else has shown a week-on-week drop.

The areas with the biggest falls are all major centres of population: Northampton (down from 617.5 to 421.6), Derby (604.0 to 413.9) and Leicester (574.8 to 400.3).

The regional rate for the East Midlands currently stands at 299.1, down from 388.5 in the previous week and the lowest it has been since December 28.

– West Midlands

The rate for the whole of the West Midlands currently stands at 350.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is the second highest in England, but it is down week-on-week from 528.5, and is the lowest it has been since December 28.

All local areas in the region are seeing a drop in rates, with the largest falls in Wolverhampton (down from 790.2 to 484.1), Sandwell (875.3 to 574.8) and Redditch (687.3 to 410.5).

Sandwell currently has the third highest rate in the whole of England.

(PA graphic)

– North-west England

The local areas recording the biggest week-on-week falls in case rates in north-west England are Carlisle (down from 667.1 to 376.3), Wirral (599.1 to 335.8) and Knowsley (920.7 to 658.2).

Rates have fallen in all areas.

For the region as a whole, the rate currently stands at 320.1: the lowest since December 29, and down week-on-week from 442.1.

The North West contains the local area with the highest rate in the whole of England (Knowsley) and also the fourth highest rate, St Helens, which is currently 535.5, down from 716.6.

– North-east England

The regional rate in north-east England is currently 252.6: the lowest since December 27 and down week-on-week from 318.5.

Rates are down in all local areas, with the biggest drops in Redcar & Cleveland (down from 420.0 to 304.0), Gateshead (270.2 to 186.1) and Sunderland (380.3 to 297.1).

– Yorkshire & the Humber

This region has the second lowest rate in England: 211.3 cases per 100,000 people, down week-on-week from 243.3 and the lowest since December 28.

As with all regions in England – except the East Midlands – case rates are down in all local areas. York has seen the biggest fall, from 331.4 to 205.1, followed by Ryedale (222.1 to 99.3) and Hambleton (281.7 to 176.9).