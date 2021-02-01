Brendan Rodgers hopeful of new signing as Leicester look for reinforcements

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes he has a 50-50 chance of improving his squad before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Rodgers wants a midfielder, with injuries to Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi – although the latter is expected to be available again in around 10 days – and Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah has reportedly emerged as a potential target.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also been linked with the Foxes but it is said that Arsenal would be reluctant to allow that deal as it strengthens a club they view as a rival for European football.

Asked about Leicester’s chances of making a signing before the 11pm deadline, Rodgers replied: “There has been dialogue. The moves will be reliant on other teams’ movement.

“At the moment if you were putting a percentage on it I would say 50-50, but we will see how the day goes.

“If we can improve the squad – great. If we can’t, then I am very happy with the players I have here at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Leicester’s luck with injuries is showing little signs of improving with Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana added to the list.

Both were forced off with hamstring issues during the home defeat to Leeds on Sunday and are doubts as the Foxes prepare to travel to Fulham in midweek.

However, Rodgers did have a positive update on top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is recovering after undergoing a hernia operation nine days ago.

“We picked up a few injuries yesterday,” said Rodgers at his pre-match press conference. “Tim felt it in the warm-up and tried to give it a go. We think he will be out for a small period of time.

“We will assess Fofana. He felt something in his hamstring, so we will see how that is.”

Leicester’s challenge for the Premier League title has been hit by the absence of Vardy, with the Foxes earning only one point in the matches he has missed against Everton and Leeds.

Rodgers hinted the 13-goal striker could have a chance of being available again for the trip to Wolves.

“We’re hopeful with Jamie towards the weekend,” said the Foxes boss. “Naturally when you have a player like Jamie who is not playing, it’s hard to replicate that. He’s irreplaceable with what he does on the last line and hopefully he will be back soon.”

Ndidi also missed the Leeds defeat with a slight hamstring tear and Rodgers said the midfielder will be a little behind Vardy in his return.