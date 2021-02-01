Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes’ Tottenham loan ends as he joins Galatasaray

Gedson Fernandes’ loan spell at Tottenham has ended with the Benfica player moving on to Galatasaray.

Fernandes became the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era last January on an 18-month loan deal, with Spurs having the option to make the move permanent for a reported £56million.

“We can confirm that midfielder Gedson Fernandes has been recalled by his parent club, Benfica,” read a Tottenham statement.

“We wish Gedson well for the future.”

Fernandes, 22, failed to make a single Premier League start in his 12 months at Spurs, with his seven appearances in the competition coming off the bench.

He made 14 appearances in total, four of them starts.

Fernandes has now joined Turkish club Galatasaray for the rest of the season.

Spurs announced an hour before the transfer deadline that goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has moved to Spanish club Elche on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 29-year-old Argentinian arrived at the north London club from Southampton in August 2017 and has made 37 competitive appearances.