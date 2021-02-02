What the papers say – February 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns over the South African variant of Covid-19 and the proposed return to the classroom are among the stories making the front pages on Tuesday.

The Times reports scientists had warned the Government about the strain arriving into the UK and had advised mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals into the country.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “Sage warned No 10 over mutant virus weeks ago”. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KaZtzV1w9y — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 1, 2021

The Guardian leads with news of a door-to-door testing “sprint” to find all cases of the South Africa coronavirus variant.

The same story leads Metro and The Independent.

Tuesday's front page:TEST BLITZ ONMUTANT VIRUS#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/1g3MSNae0W — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) February 1, 2021 Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Door-to-door testing for South African variant” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pG9KZI3Yyg — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 1, 2021

The i reports millions of people who have already had one shot of a coronavirus vaccine will receive second jabs that protect against the South African variant.

Tuesday's front page: Vaccine gets boost to beat new strain #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/bCnMFS8ZXz — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 1, 2021

The Sun leads with “the good, the jab and the ugly”, reporting on Covid cases being at their lowest point since Christmas, 14% of the UK having had a vaccine and the “blitz” on the South Africa strain.

Tomorrow's front page: More than nine million Brits have now had Covid vaccine as deaths fall by a third https://t.co/TXY3ur3z6B pic.twitter.com/QFgQJKfQNj — The Sun (@TheSun) February 1, 2021

While the Daily Mirror says the hunt for the mutation is part of a “coronavirus crisis”.

The Daily Mail refers to the door-to-door testing as a “frantic bid to contain a mutant coronavirus strain”.

The Daily Telegraph writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to ramp up plans for the return of schools.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM pushes to reopen schools as cases fall'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yePmBXBpsk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 1, 2021

Britain is preparing Covid vaccine supplies for future years after securing 40 million more doses of the Valneva jab, according to the Daily Express.

The Financial Times leads with Robin Hood, a stockbroker, which has raised billions of dollars to shore up its finances after “turbulent trading”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 2 February https://t.co/8TED6nh7VB pic.twitter.com/7cU5afKw5D — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 1, 2021

And the Daily Star writes Britons could be going away on holiday this summer if the vaccine rollout continues.