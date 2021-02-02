England defence coach John Mitchell signs new deal to end of 2023 World Cup

England defence coach John Mitchell has signed a contract extension that keeps him in his role until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

The former All Blacks boss joined Eddie Jones’ management team in 2018 after Paul Gustard departed for Harlequins and his responsibilities also include overseeing development of the back row.

“I’m really happy to sign this contract extension. I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here with England and working with such a talented group of players, coaches and staff,” Mitchell said.

✍️ John Mitchell has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension to stay on as defence coach until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup 🌹 More details ⤵️ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 2, 2021

“It takes a long time to really build these relationships and I wanted to continue to carry on the work that we’re all doing to achieve just what we’re capable of here with England.

“I also think it’s the right place for me to evolve and challenge myself as a coach, I’m learning all the time and that’s only going to help me to improve the players and contribute more to this team.

“I really feel we have the potential to do some special things here.”

Mitchell was head coach of New Zealand from 2001 to 2003 and upon stepping down he began a nomadic coaching career that included clubs roles in England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and the United States.

Eddie Jones, pictured, values John Mitchell as an accomplished Test coach (PA)

The 56-year-old former number eight played in six uncapped matches for the All Blacks.

“I’m very pleased to have Mitch here with us as we work to our goal of winning the World Cup in 2023,” Jones said.

“He’s an experienced and skilled Test coach who adds great value to the coaching staff and player development.”