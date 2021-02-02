Queen sends private message of condolence to Captain Sir Tom’s family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen has offered her condolences to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who has died, aged 100, after inspiring the nation during lockdown.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the thoughts of the Queen and the royal family were with the military veteran and his family.

The Queen took the unusual step of honouring Sir Tom in the midst of the pandemic when she knighted him during an investiture, just for the veteran, in recognition of his efforts raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

Sir Tom was joined at the Windsor Castle ceremony by his family and on the day said he was “absolutely overawed” to be knighted.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the royal family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”

During the Windsor investiture ceremony, the Queen personally thanked Sir Tom for his fundraising efforts that had made him a household name.

The head of state told the veteran: “Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised.”

Sir Tom holding the insignia of his knighthood (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sir Tom said at the time: “I am absolutely overawed, this is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well, what more can anyone wish for?

“This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me.”

He added: “To meet the Queen was more than anyone could expect, never ever did I imagine I would get so close to the Queen and have such a kind message from her, that was really outstanding, it was truly outstanding.”

During the ceremony, the Queen appeared to warm to Sir Tom, who is from the same wartime generation as the monarch, and his family, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia.

On the day, Sir Tom took the media questions in his stride, but when he was asked to reveal the personal message from the Queen he remained tight lipped.

“No. That’s between the Queen and I,” he said.