What the papers say – February 3

The death of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100 features on many of Wednesday’s front pages along with a study suggesting the Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission of Covid-19.

The Times leads with hopes being raised about lockdown being eased after researchers found the Oxford vaccine “significantly” reduces the risk of coronavirus transmission.

THE TIMES: Oxford jab does reduce of coronavirus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tGnlDrTCkw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2021

The Daily Telegraph features a large picture of Sir Tom, while its main story is on a single dose of the Oxford jab preventing two thirds of onward infection.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Captain Tom was the very best of us'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jtr3jh0I5o — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2021

Metro has a picture of Sir Tom with the headline “We’ve lost a national treasure”, while the i calls him “The best of us”.

Wednesday's front page:WE’VE LOST ANATIONAL TREASURE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/fSEkcSWUjy — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) February 2, 2021 Wednesday's front page: The best of us – nation salutes Captain Sir Tom Moore#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M1ER4O3IKg — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 2, 2021

The Sun says the country has “united in mourning” for the “walking inspiration”, and the Daily Mirror calls him a “hero of our time”.

Tomorrow's front page: Britain unites in mourning for Captain Tom Moore – the walking inspiration who lifted us during Covid's darkest days https://t.co/CfPvglFksj pic.twitter.com/RbkyPmOmZd — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2021 Wednesday's Front Page: Hero of our time #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/nSNXov6bfh pic.twitter.com/S7KhjfjfDU — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 2, 2021

The Daily Mail says Captain Tom “walked into our hearts” and carries detail of the “game-changer” Oxford jab.

The Daily Express is calling for readers to clap for Captain Tom at 8pm, and the Daily Star “salutes” the fundraiser.

EXPRESS: We never walked alone with you by our side #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I4gzqikg4Y — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: We salute you, Sir #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/2piJpRfqBb pic.twitter.com/2wjhtwarcw — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 2, 2021

Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears Britain could become a “melting pot” for mutations of coronavirus.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Warning UK could turn into virus ‘melting pot’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AErPdfZODn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2021

The Guardian writes about a leaked strategy document from the Labour party revealing the opposition must make “use of the flag, veterans and dressing smartly”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 3 February 2021: Revealed: strategy for Labour to win back red wall pic.twitter.com/LBa27T0YqI — The Guardian (@guardian) February 2, 2021

And the Financial Times features a “looming Brexit crisis” with the threat of violence and border tensions in Northern Ireland.