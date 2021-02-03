Man fined £10,000 over unlicensed music event at disused church

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have fined a man £10,000 after he admitted being an organiser of an unlicensed music event at a 500-year-old church.

All Saints Church in East Horndon in Essex was trashed by hundreds of revellers at the New Year’s Eve event.

Essex Police said that a 32-year-old man from Wickford was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday on suspicion of burglary.

The force said he was interviewed and admitted being an organiser of the unlicensed music event at the disused church.

Equipment that was seized when officers stopped the party at All Saints (Essex Police/PA)

He was issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice, and was told he would face no further action in connection with the burglary offence.

Four other people have also been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation as police inquiries continue.

Members of the conservation group that supports the Grade II*-listed church previously said they were “devastated” by the damage caused to the building and estimate repairs could cost more than £1,000.

Since the damage was publicised, the Friends of All Saints group said more than £22,000 has been raised by members of the public to help with clean-up operations, repairs and ongoing maintenance.