Ten million people in UK have had first Covid-19 jab

More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Secretary hailed the milestone as “hugely significant” while the Prime Minister expressed thanks to those who had helped make it happen.

Matt Hancock said “every jab makes us all a bit safer”, as he made the announcement on Twitter.

10 MILLION people have now received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. This is a hugely significant milestone in our national effort against this virus. Every jab makes us all a bit safer – I want to thank everyone playing their part pic.twitter.com/oGGG5I11o9 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 3, 2021

Government data up to February 2 shows of the 10,520,433 jabs given in the UK so far, 10,021,471 were first doses – a rise of 374,756 on the previous day’s figures.

Some 498,962 were second doses, an increase of 2,166 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 408,155.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 414,877 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day in order to meet the Government’s target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

It’s fantastic that 10 million people in the UK have got their first dose of the vaccine. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible. pic.twitter.com/FEx5OCy57S — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 3, 2021

In England, a total of 9,126,930 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place between December 8 and February 2, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 301,559 on the previous day’s figures.

Of this number, 8,663,041 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 300,173 on the previous day, while 463,889 were the second dose, an increase of 1,386.

The NHS England data shows a total of 1,037,411 jabs have been given to people in the South West between December 8 and February 2, including 981,771 first doses and 55,640 second doses.

This compares to 1,646,671 first doses and 70,171 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 1,716,842.

The breakdown for the other regions is as follows:

– East of England – 1,054,431 first doses and 56,044 second doses, making 1,110,475 in total

– London – 1,011,490 first doses and 60,658 second doses, making 1,072,148 in total

– North East and Yorkshire – 1,340,734 first doses and 74,518 second doses, making 1,415,252 in total

– North West – 1,193,915 first doses and 66,675 second doses, making 1,260,590 in total

– South East – 1,384,411 first doses and 79,849 second doses, making 1,464,260 in total