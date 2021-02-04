Friday, February 5th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Ice, rain and signs of spring from across the UK

by Press Association
February 4 2021, 3.19pm Updated: February 4 2021, 3.47pm
Alice Goodridge, from Newtonmore, swims in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
As vast swathes of the UK face freezing temperatures over coming days, people are already meeting the challenges and enjoying the opportunities presented by the wintry weather.

With heavy snowfall, huge temperature drops, and a month’s worth of rain forecast in pockets of England and Scotland, some hardy souls – like Alice Goodridge, from Newtonmore, in the Scottish Highlands – are getting stuck in.

Al and Alice Goodridge, from Newtonmore, use a sledgehammer and an axe to create a channel in the ice in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park, for Alice to swim in
Alice Goodridge, from Newtonmore, uses a sledgehammer to create a channel in the ice to swim in Loch Inch, in the Cairngorms National Park
Alice Goodridge swims in Loch Insh after using an axe and a sledgehammer to create a channel through the ice
Alice Goodridge plunges through a hole in the ice in Loch Insh
Alice Goodridge after her swim in the frozen waters of the River Calder in Glen Banchor in the Cairngorms
Alice Goodridge swims the frozen waters of the River Calder in Glen Banchor in the Cairngorms National Park
A flooded cricket pitch in Wraysbury, Berkshire
Meanwhile, rain was the order of the day in other parts of the UK, with this cricket pitch in Wraysbury, Berkshire, flooded (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Flooding closes the road past Cookham Moor after the Thames burst its banks near the Berkshire village
People walk passed a Vaccination Centre sign at the Royal Highland Show ground in Edinburgh
Senior gardener Andrea Topalovic Arthan clears a path around the first snowdrops of the season at English Heritage’s Audley End House and Gardens in Saffron Walden
Gardeners tend to the first snowdrops of the season at Audley End House and Gardens
Sunrise over West Park, Long Eaton
