Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 31, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, six (2%) have seen a rise in case rates, 306 (97%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Sandwell in the West Midlands has the highest rate in England, with 1,698 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 31 – the equivalent of 517.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 706.0 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 24.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, down from 778.2 to 487.9, with 736 new cases.

Corby in Northamptonshire is in third place, down from 567.7 to 477.7, with 345 new cases.

The six areas to record a week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Rutland (up from 172.8 to 230.4)

2. East Lindsey (94.5 to 143.2)

3. North Kesteven (177.9 to 194.2)

4. Gateshead (202.4 to 212.8)

5. Torbay (167.3 to 171.0)

6. Hartlepool (319.2 to 320.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 31; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 24.

Sandwell, 517.0, (1698), 706.0, (2319)

Knowsley, 487.9, (736), 778.2, (1174)

Corby, 477.7, (345), 567.7, (410)

Slough, 470.8, (704), 674.7, (1009)

Walsall, 465.9, (1330), 595.5, (1700)

St Helens, 460.7, (832), 632.4, (1142)

Luton, 435.1, (927), 583.9, (1244)

Hounslow, 426.9, (1159), 603.6, (1639)

Blackburn with Darwen, 418.8, (627), 543.1, (813)

Peterborough, 412.3, (834), 472.7, (956)

Ealing, 412.2, (1409), 634.3, (2168)

Dudley, 408.6, (1314), 538.6, (1732)

Halton, 404.9, (524), 581.9, (753)

Redditch, 399.9, (341), 518.4, (442)

Brent, 399.7, (1318), 624.1, (2058)

Birmingham, 399.1, (4557), 527.0, (6017)

Wolverhampton, 390.7, (1029), 643.6, (1695)

Bedford, 388.9, (674), 489.3, (848)

Northampton, 388.2, (872), 511.1, (1148)

Hillingdon, 380.0, (1166), 539.6, (1656)

Ashfield, 376.0, (481), 431.5, (552)

Derby, 372.7, (959), 522.3, (1344)

Welwyn Hatfield, 372.2, (458), 504.7, (621)

Tendring, 369.1, (541), 549.9, (806)

Leicester, 367.8, (1303), 497.7, (1763)

South Staffordshire, 367.3, (413), 499.0, (561)

Bolsover, 366.2, (295), 485.3, (391)

Stevenage, 365.4, (321), 467.9, (411)

Reading, 363.5, (588), 506.2, (819)

Tamworth, 362.5, (278), 409.4, (314)

Crawley, 362.1, (407), 524.0, (589)

Watford, 361.4, (349), 410.0, (396)

Wellingborough, 358.8, (286), 420.3, (335)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 357.7, (1414), 572.7, (2264)

Pendle, 355.0, (327), 457.1, (421)

Middlesbrough, 354.0, (499), 455.4, (642)

South Ribble, 352.0, (390), 387.2, (429)

Rushmoor, 351.0, (332), 580.3, (549)

Great Yarmouth, 346.3, (344), 422.8, (420)

Barking and Dagenham, 344.3, (733), 592.7, (1262)

Sefton, 343.3, (949), 505.8, (1398)

Harrow, 342.0, (859), 509.2, (1279)

Burnley, 341.9, (304), 492.6, (438)

Cannock Chase, 341.4, (344), 408.9, (412)

Newham, 341.2, (1205), 550.5, (1944)

Mansfield, 340.3, (372), 483.9, (529)

East Staffordshire, 339.0, (406), 392.5, (470)

Wychavon, 337.6, (437), 354.6, (459)

Liverpool, 335.9, (1673), 518.8, (2584)

Kettering, 335.0, (341), 404.8, (412)

Preston, 333.3, (477), 456.9, (654)

Nottingham, 331.0, (1102), 388.1, (1292)

Sunderland, 326.6, (907), 326.6, (907)

Worcester, 324.0, (328), 418.9, (424)

Arun, 320.4, (515), 374.5, (602)

Hartlepool, 320.3, (300), 319.2, (299)

Eastbourne, 319.1, (331), 569.7, (591)

Warrington, 318.1, (668), 403.3, (847)

Telford and Wrekin, 316.9, (570), 393.1, (707)

Reigate and Banstead, 316.0, (470), 431.6, (642)

Harlow, 313.6, (273), 505.4, (440)

Barrow-in-Furness, 313.2, (210), 344.5, (231)

Hyndburn, 312.2, (253), 473.8, (384)

Coventry, 310.6, (1154), 397.0, (1475)

Gravesham, 310.5, (332), 490.9, (525)

Wycombe, 309.8, (541), 361.3, (631)

Hertsmere, 309.8, (325), 448.0, (470)

Merton, 307.9, (636), 446.4, (922)

Sutton, 307.7, (635), 458.0, (945)

Bassetlaw, 307.3, (361), 376.3, (442)

Solihull, 305.0, (660), 396.5, (858)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 304.5, (461), 395.0, (598)

Norwich, 303.8, (427), 458.8, (645)

Fenland, 303.4, (309), 379.0, (386)

Breckland, 302.9, (424), 357.2, (500)

Allerdale, 300.7, (294), 390.7, (382)

Redbridge, 300.1, (916), 525.8, (1605)

Amber Valley, 298.9, (383), 394.1, (505)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 297.1, (550), 368.9, (683)

Braintree, 295.5, (451), 408.9, (624)

Croydon, 294.8, (1140), 494.2, (1911)

Thurrock, 293.7, (512), 418.7, (730)

Spelthorne, 292.5, (292), 429.7, (429)

Stockton-on-Tees, 291.9, (576), 349.6, (690)

Manchester, 291.6, (1612), 330.1, (1825)

Portsmouth, 290.8, (625), 426.7, (917)

Test Valley, 290.1, (366), 325.8, (411)

Gosport, 290.0, (246), 323.0, (274)

Lichfield, 287.3, (301), 340.8, (357)

South Derbyshire, 287.2, (308), 378.5, (406)

Lambeth, 286.8, (935), 412.2, (1344)

Enfield, 284.3, (949), 439.8, (1468)

Barnet, 282.9, (1120), 481.5, (1906)

Oadby and Wigston, 282.4, (161), 305.2, (174)

Wirral, 282.1, (914), 465.1, (1507)

Salford, 280.9, (727), 330.7, (856)

Erewash, 280.8, (324), 362.3, (418)

Carlisle, 280.6, (305), 506.1, (550)

Southampton, 280.4, (708), 380.2, (960)

Chesterfield, 280.3, (294), 382.3, (401)

Milton Keynes, 278.3, (750), 417.9, (1126)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 277.9, (361), 347.2, (451)

Greenwich, 277.1, (798), 488.3, (1406)

Wyre Forest, 276.4, (280), 295.2, (299)

Broxbourne, 274.5, (267), 460.5, (448)

Kingston upon Thames, 274.4, (487), 337.5, (599)

North Warwickshire, 274.3, (179), 399.9, (261)

Bolton, 272.6, (784), 315.1, (906)

Colchester, 271.2, (528), 411.9, (802)

Lancaster, 269.8, (394), 426.6, (623)

Waltham Forest, 269.7, (747), 498.9, (1382)

Redcar and Cleveland, 269.0, (369), 398.8, (547)

Ipswich, 268.8, (368), 349.9, (479)

Cheshire West and Chester, 268.5, (921), 327.9, (1125)

Aylesbury Vale, 267.7, (534), 368.0, (734)

Basildon, 266.0, (498), 391.6, (733)

Castle Point, 265.6, (240), 416.0, (376)

Haringey, 263.2, (707), 444.4, (1194)

Tameside, 263.1, (596), 315.7, (715)

Gedling, 262.9, (310), 305.4, (360)

Dacorum, 261.0, (404), 318.6, (493)

Bristol, 260.3, (1206), 306.7, (1421)

South Holland, 259.9, (247), 303.1, (288)

Lewisham, 259.6, (794), 433.2, (1325)

Wigan, 258.3, (849), 320.7, (1054)

Darlington, 257.5, (275), 308.0, (329)

Havering, 256.2, (665), 399.1, (1036)

North West Leicestershire, 255.8, (265), 313.7, (325)

South Kesteven, 255.6, (364), 280.1, (399)

Fylde, 255.0, (206), 354.0, (286)

County Durham, 254.9, (1351), 295.0, (1564)

Ribble Valley, 254.6, (155), 340.0, (207)

Tandridge, 254.2, (224), 358.6, (316)

Rochdale, 253.1, (563), 279.2, (621)

Adur, 251.9, (162), 331.3, (213)

Folkestone and Hythe, 251.3, (284), 413.3, (467)

North Hertfordshire, 250.8, (335), 375.8, (502)

Woking, 249.0, (251), 390.9, (394)

Bradford, 248.8, (1343), 297.2, (1604)

Rugby, 248.8, (271), 304.8, (332)

Oxford, 248.6, (379), 346.3, (528)

Southwark, 248.4, (792), 393.0, (1253)

Broxtowe, 248.2, (283), 337.6, (385)

Hastings, 246.1, (228), 378.8, (351)

Central Bedfordshire, 245.3, (708), 337.4, (974)

West Lancashire, 245.0, (280), 405.1, (463)

Chorley, 244.5, (289), 309.6, (366)

North East Derbyshire, 244.4, (248), 343.0, (348)

Stockport, 243.3, (714), 290.0, (851)

Somerset West and Taunton, 242.4, (376), 290.8, (451)

Worthing, 241.5, (267), 365.4, (404)

Bracknell Forest, 240.7, (295), 315.8, (387)

Epping Forest, 240.7, (317), 379.7, (500)

Medway, 240.5, (670), 391.3, (1090)

Southend-on-Sea, 240.3, (440), 413.4, (757)

Stoke-on-Trent, 239.9, (615), 309.3, (793)

Epsom and Ewell, 239.4, (193), 334.9, (270)

Chelmsford, 239.4, (427), 329.6, (588)

East Northamptonshire, 239.1, (226), 304.7, (288)

Bexley, 236.8, (588), 430.6, (1069)

Eden, 236.6, (126), 308.0, (164)

Blaby, 236.4, (240), 339.8, (345)

Kirklees, 236.3, (1039), 242.6, (1067)

Wandsworth, 236.0, (778), 329.7, (1087)

Wyre, 235.5, (264), 273.9, (307)

Oldham, 234.9, (557), 250.5, (594)

Three Rivers, 234.7, (219), 297.9, (278)

Runnymede, 233.7, (209), 234.8, (210)

Broadland, 231.7, (303), 371.6, (486)

Dartford, 230.9, (260), 463.6, (522)

Lewes, 230.5, (238), 378.6, (391)

Rutland, 230.4, (92), 172.8, (69)

Bury, 229.9, (439), 292.2, (558)

Bromley, 229.6, (763), 376.7, (1252)

Blackpool, 229.5, (320), 253.1, (353)

Thanet, 229.0, (325), 374.9, (532)

Leeds, 229.0, (1816), 278.1, (2206)

Cherwell, 227.9, (343), 347.5, (523)

Rotherham, 227.2, (603), 279.6, (742)

Bromsgrove, 226.3, (226), 318.4, (318)

Doncaster, 226.0, (705), 227.3, (709)

Eastleigh, 225.3, (301), 231.3, (309)

Charnwood, 222.8, (414), 268.5, (499)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 221.9, (251), 287.3, (325)

Rossendale, 219.6, (157), 373.5, (267)

Surrey Heath, 219.5, (196), 360.6, (322)

Huntingdonshire, 219.1, (390), 251.7, (448)

Richmond upon Thames, 218.7, (433), 253.0, (501)

South Tyneside, 217.9, (329), 276.2, (417)

Newark and Sherwood, 217.3, (266), 276.1, (338)

Shropshire, 216.9, (701), 284.1, (918)

Trafford, 216.1, (513), 287.8, (683)

High Peak, 214.7, (199), 251.4, (233)

Barnsley, 214.3, (529), 263.3, (650)

Hackney and City of London, 214.2, (623), 400.9, (1166)

Wakefield, 214.2, (746), 254.7, (887)

Sheffield, 214.1, (1252), 242.1, (1416)

Gateshead, 212.8, (430), 202.4, (409)

Boston, 212.3, (149), 212.3, (149)

South Gloucestershire, 211.9, (604), 300.6, (857)

Daventry, 211.8, (182), 257.1, (221)

Rochford, 211.7, (185), 336.5, (294)

North Tyneside, 210.7, (438), 213.1, (443)

Copeland, 209.7, (143), 331.5, (226)

Melton, 208.9, (107), 216.8, (111)

South Norfolk, 208.0, (293), 296.7, (418)

Isle of Wight, 207.4, (294), 383.7, (544)

Dorset, 207.1, (784), 247.0, (935)

Harborough, 206.8, (194), 284.6, (267)

Maidstone, 206.6, (355), 323.6, (556)

Selby, 206.4, (187), 257.1, (233)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 206.3, (267), 240.3, (311)

Gloucester, 206.0, (266), 324.5, (419)

South Bucks, 204.2, (143), 352.6, (247)

Islington, 204.2, (495), 313.0, (759)

Guildford, 203.4, (303), 269.1, (401)

Chiltern, 201.2, (193), 255.4, (245)

Tower Hamlets, 200.2, (650), 408.0, (1325)

South Northamptonshire, 200.0, (189), 244.5, (231)

Ashford, 200.0, (260), 317.6, (413)

Fareham, 198.7, (231), 287.4, (334)

Sedgemoor, 198.1, (244), 244.4, (301)

Cheshire East, 197.3, (758), 233.5, (897)

Chichester, 197.3, (239), 295.6, (358)

Westminster, 197.1, (515), 310.7, (812)

Wokingham, 195.8, (335), 241.9, (414)

Maldon, 195.6, (127), 349.6, (227)

St Albans, 194.7, (289), 269.4, (400)

South Cambridgeshire, 194.2, (309), 225.0, (358)

North Kesteven, 194.2, (227), 177.9, (208)

Hambleton, 193.2, (177), 222.7, (204)

Swindon, 193.1, (429), 218.3, (485)

Kensington and Chelsea, 192.8, (301), 280.5, (438)

West Suffolk, 192.7, (345), 263.1, (471)

Rushcliffe, 191.3, (228), 271.8, (324)

Havant, 190.1, (240), 299.5, (378)

Sevenoaks, 186.3, (225), 329.6, (398)

Basingstoke and Deane, 185.2, (327), 347.1, (613)

Stafford, 184.3, (253), 295.7, (406)

York, 184.2, (388), 256.9, (541)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 182.3, (276), 295.2, (447)

Rother, 182.1, (175), 284.1, (273)

Tunbridge Wells, 181.9, (216), 256.1, (304)

Wealden, 180.2, (291), 313.4, (506)

Harrogate, 179.7, (289), 207.7, (334)

Tonbridge and Malling, 179.3, (237), 283.0, (374)

Swale, 179.2, (269), 309.2, (464)

Uttlesford, 178.6, (163), 265.1, (242)

East Hertfordshire, 178.3, (267), 315.2, (472)

East Hampshire, 177.4, (217), 223.2, (273)

West Berkshire, 176.7, (280), 252.4, (400)

Lincoln, 176.2, (175), 282.0, (280)

Bath and North East Somerset, 175.4, (339), 230.8, (446)

Brighton and Hove, 175.3, (510), 283.6, (825)

Horsham, 173.9, (250), 217.7, (313)

Canterbury, 173.5, (287), 293.2, (485)

Richmondshire, 173.1, (93), 234.5, (126)

East Cambridgeshire, 172.5, (155), 207.0, (186)

Waverley, 171.8, (217), 208.2, (263)

Northumberland, 171.2, (552), 222.1, (716)

Torbay, 171.0, (233), 167.3, (228)

Mole Valley, 170.8, (149), 278.5, (243)

North Somerset, 170.2, (366), 238.1, (512)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 169.7, (167), 202.2, (199)

Derbyshire Dales, 168.7, (122), 280.7, (203)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 165.4, (501), 226.2, (685)

Malvern Hills, 165.2, (130), 245.2, (193)

Calderdale, 163.6, (346), 222.7, (471)

South Somerset, 162.8, (274), 216.8, (365)

Hull, 159.8, (415), 204.0, (530)

Mid Sussex, 159.6, (241), 239.0, (361)

Warwick, 159.3, (229), 221.2, (318)

Camden, 156.6, (423), 294.0, (794)

Hart, 156.6, (152), 241.1, (234)

Cambridge, 156.3, (195), 246.0, (307)

Vale of White Horse, 155.9, (212), 218.4, (297)

Mendip, 154.0, (178), 235.3, (272)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 153.9, (525), 174.4, (595)

Elmbridge, 152.8, (209), 232.5, (318)

Forest of Dean, 152.1, (132), 152.1, (132)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 151.6, (867), 176.5, (1009)

Wiltshire, 150.2, (751), 227.4, (1137)

Herefordshire, 149.9, (289), 212.7, (410)

New Forest, 148.8, (268), 257.1, (463)

Stratford-on-Avon, 148.3, (193), 171.4, (223)

East Suffolk, 148.3, (370), 239.7, (598)

Winchester, 145.8, (182), 193.0, (241)

East Lindsey, 143.2, (203), 94.5, (134)

West Oxfordshire, 141.0, (156), 151.8, (168)

Brentwood, 140.2, (108), 329.8, (254)

Dover, 139.7, (165), 257.3, (304)

South Oxfordshire, 139.4, (198), 244.3, (347)

Craven, 138.3, (79), 220.5, (126)

South Lakeland, 138.0, (145), 222.7, (234)

Stroud, 135.9, (163), 137.5, (165)

North Norfolk, 133.5, (140), 206.0, (216)

North Lincolnshire, 127.7, (220), 131.8, (227)

Babergh, 126.0, (116), 216.2, (199)

West Lindsey, 124.4, (119), 152.6, (146)

Mid Suffolk, 122.2, (127), 232.9, (242)

Mid Devon, 119.1, (98), 148.2, (122)

Tewkesbury, 116.8, (111), 186.3, (177)

Plymouth, 116.0, (304), 208.7, (547)

Cheltenham, 115.2, (134), 146.2, (170)

Cotswold, 103.5, (93), 166.9, (150)

Scarborough, 103.0, (112), 116.8, (127)

Teignbridge, 99.9, (134), 147.6, (198)

North East Lincolnshire, 96.5, (154), 97.8, (156)

East Devon, 96.4, (141), 110.7, (162)

Ryedale, 95.7, (53), 149.9, (83)

South Hams, 78.2, (68), 114.9, (100)

West Devon, 73.5, (41), 157.7, (88)

Exeter, 55.6, (73), 127.1, (167)

North Devon, 39.1, (38), 66.9, (65)

Torridge, 35.2, (24), 54.2, (37)