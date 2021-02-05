What the papers say – February 5

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hotel quarantine and the continuing rollout of Covid vaccines are among the stories on the front pages on Friday.

The Times leads with the headline “Return of sport and socialising outdoors”, suggesting those activities will be among the first to return when lockdown is eased.

TIMES: Return of sport and socialising outdoors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LABpPQYGLY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2021

The Daily Mail writes that most lockdown restrictions will be lifted by May.

The Daily Express leads with a Bank of England report suggesting the UK economy will come “roaring back to life” as the vaccine rollout continues.

Metro writes about the prospect of a “normal summer” as it is hoped all over-50s will have had a Covid jab by the end of March.

But former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned the Government to be cautious when easing restrictions, in a story leading The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Friday 5 February 2021: Hunt: Don’t end lockdown until Covid cases fall to 1,000 a day pic.twitter.com/mkyMNOXAFj — The Guardian (@guardian) February 4, 2021

The Daily Telegraph writes about the “dash” to secure hotel rooms ahead of mandatory quarantine being introduced for arrivals into the UK from “red list” countries.

TELEGRAPH: Ministers to requisition 28,000 quarantine hotel rooms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Pj28MZDEsu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2021

And The Independent has leading scientists warning about “complacency” as the rates of infection and hospital admissions decline.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Health leaders warn over lockdown complacency #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TiHfHE7XoP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with its campaign to deliver supplies to help children learn in lockdown.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with “far-reaching” proposals which could see directors becoming liable for the accuracy of financial statements.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday February 5 https://t.co/SDg4BHvGnl pic.twitter.com/LzDuPcy02h — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 4, 2021

And the Daily Star says “pathetic trolls” criticised the applause in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore who died earlier this week aged 100.