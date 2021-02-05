LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers to comeback victory over Denver Nuggets

LeBron James bagged a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers overturned a 12-point half-time deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 114-93 in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Playing their first home game in 17 days, it seemed the Lakers would come undone as they trailed 58-46 at the halfway stage, but James was instrumental as they surged ahead after wiping out the deficit in the third quarter.

James finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his second triple-double of the season and the 96th of his career to help the Lakers to a third consecutive victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr’s career-best 40 points, plus 28 from Stephen Curry, helped the Golden State Warriors thrash the Dallas Mavericks 147-116.

The Mavericks held a two-point advantage at the halfway stage but a 17-4 run from their opponents towards the end of the third quarter turned the tide as the Warriors eventually cruised to victory.

Enes Kanter’s 17 points and 18 rebounds underpinned a 121-105 win for the Portland Trail Blazers over the Philadelphia 76ers, John Wall’s 22-point haul led to the Houston Rockets beating the Memphis Grizzlies 115-103, while the Utah Jazz claimed a 112-91 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks.