No limit to what Mason Mount can achieve says new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says there is no limit to what Mason Mount can achieve in his career.

The 22-year-old starred in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday night playing in a number 10 role as Chelsea made it seven points from Tuchel’s three games in charge.

Mount was a favourite of former boss Frank Lampard, but was left out of Tuchel’s first game in charge.

A London derby win is special pic.twitter.com/XBMikvt9sh — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) February 4, 2021

However, he was restored to the side against Burnley and looks to have made an impression on the new manager.

“I cannot tell you where the limit is and I don’t want to put a limit on his development,” the German said.

“It is obvious he has a lot of potential, he is a great footballer and super nice guy, eager to learn, hungry to win, open-minded and for that I think that for him, he can perform for any manager.

“He really means it, he has this internal motivation and a nice guy with a big personality. What more can you wish for? He’s top.

“We watched the team and under Frank he was a regular starter and there was no doubt that he’s a team player and has the potential that he has.

“We didn’t choose him for the first game because we opted for a slightly different profile on the two Number 10 positions for the first game.

“When he came in he showed what a big influence he can have also from the bench and from here there are no guarantees for anybody, also not for Mason right now.

“It is easy with him. He leaves his heart on the pitch, but everybody else does the same thing.

” It is a team effort and Mason is the first to agree on that and to behave like that. This is what we need. Is there room to improve? Yes. Is there a lot of room? Yes there is a lot of room to improve also for him and there are no gifts.

“He has to earn his place in every training and every match and the boy is a super nice guy and totally clear and he knows about it, he is a competitor and that is why we will keep on pushing him and the others.”

An injury update on Thiago Silva… 🤕 #TOTCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 5, 2021

Chelsea are likely to be without defender Thiago Silva for the visit to Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Brazilian came off during the first half against Spurs with a muscle injury.

“It will be very tight for Sunday,” Tuchel added. “It is only in two days but it is hard to give a diagnosis because I saw him only very quickly in the dressing room with a big strap around his muscle.

“We will have to wait so we can confirm it but I think for Sunday he is a big doubt and I don’t think that he can play.”