Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 1, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 15 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates and 300 (95%) have seen a fall.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 370 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 1 – the equivalent of 512.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 473.6 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 25.

Sandwell in the West Midlands has the second highest rate, down from 655.2 to 483.8, with 1,589 new cases.

Walsall, also in the West Midlands, is in third place – down from 535.9 to 471.5, with 1,346 new cases.

Of the 15 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Rutland (up from 177.8 to 232.9)

Boston (188.1 to 236.6)

East Lindsey (103.7 to 148.2)

Corby (473.6 to 512.3)

Torbay (151.2 to 174.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 25.

Corby, 512.3, (370), 473.6, (342)

Sandwell, 483.8, (1589), 655.2, (2152)

Walsall, 471.5, (1346), 535.9, (1530)

Knowsley, 452.7, (683), 723.2, (1091)

St Helens, 410.9, (742), 615.2, (1111)

Luton, 404.1, (861), 552.9, (1178)

Hounslow, 403.6, (1096), 569.0, (1545)

Slough, 401.9, (601), 664.0, (993)

Peterborough, 398.5, (806), 459.3, (929)

Ealing, 395.5, (1352), 579.9, (1982)

Blackburn with Darwen, 395.5, (592), 525.7, (787)

Wolverhampton, 389.6, (1026), 565.0, (1488)

Birmingham, 389.3, (4445), 481.7, (5500)

Redditch, 383.5, (327), 462.1, (394)

Dudley, 380.9, (1225), 483.5, (1555)

Halton, 377.1, (488), 536.3, (694)

Bedford, 372.8, (646), 450.1, (780)

Northampton, 372.2, (836), 461.7, (1037)

Leicester, 371.8, (1317), 455.4, (1613)

Bolsover, 364.9, (294), 435.7, (351)

Brent, 363.9, (1200), 588.9, (1942)

Derby, 363.0, (934), 456.7, (1175)

Tamworth, 361.2, (277), 384.6, (295)

Kettering, 360.6, (367), 355.7, (362)

Watford, 360.3, (348), 382.1, (369)

Welwyn Hatfield, 360.0, (443), 459.2, (565)

Hillingdon, 358.8, (1101), 516.8, (1586)

Middlesbrough, 356.8, (503), 429.8, (606)

Ashfield, 352.6, (451), 419.8, (537)

East Staffordshire, 350.7, (420), 369.9, (443)

Wellingborough, 347.5, (277), 399.0, (318)

Crawley, 345.2, (388), 488.4, (549)

South Ribble, 344.8, (382), 363.8, (403)

Nottingham, 340.6, (1134), 377.3, (1256)

Mansfield, 340.3, (372), 462.0, (505)

Tendring, 337.7, (495), 493.3, (723)

South Staffordshire, 332.6, (374), 490.1, (551)

Pendle, 332.2, (306), 431.0, (397)

Rushmoor, 331.9, (314), 509.5, (482)

Burnley, 331.8, (295), 420.6, (374)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 331.6, (1311), 528.4, (2089)

Cannock Chase, 329.5, (332), 392.0, (395)

Preston, 328.4, (470), 436.0, (624)

Stevenage, 327.9, (288), 453.1, (398)

Barking and Dagenham, 326.0, (694), 531.2, (1131)

Newham, 324.8, (1147), 501.8, (1772)

Harrow, 322.9, (811), 477.0, (1198)

Sunderland, 322.3, (895), 315.1, (875)

Hyndburn, 322.1, (261), 441.7, (358)

Wychavon, 320.6, (415), 342.3, (443)

Reading, 314.6, (509), 497.6, (805)

Sefton, 311.9, (862), 475.0, (1313)

Liverpool, 310.6, (1547), 479.9, (2390)

Amber Valley, 310.6, (398), 358.2, (459)

Telford and Wrekin, 309.1, (556), 355.3, (639)

Worcester, 308.2, (312), 375.4, (380)

Great Yarmouth, 306.0, (304), 431.9, (429)

Solihull, 303.2, (656), 360.0, (779)

Allerdale, 302.8, (296), 384.6, (376)

Norwich, 302.3, (425), 409.8, (576)

Lichfield, 301.7, (316), 300.7, (315)

Warrington, 300.0, (630), 381.9, (802)

Arun, 298.6, (480), 355.8, (572)

Barrow-in-Furness, 295.3, (198), 314.7, (211)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 294.4, (545), 344.6, (638)

Hertsmere, 293.6, (308), 435.6, (457)

Hartlepool, 292.5, (274), 320.3, (300)

Stockton-on-Tees, 292.4, (577), 341.0, (673)

Coventry, 292.3, (1086), 377.9, (1404)

Sutton, 292.2, (603), 401.7, (829)

Erewash, 292.1, (337), 319.0, (368)

Bassetlaw, 291.2, (342), 379.7, (446)

Wycombe, 290.9, (508), 341.8, (597)

Oadby and Wigston, 287.6, (164), 301.7, (172)

Reigate and Banstead, 287.1, (427), 394.0, (586)

Redbridge, 286.0, (873), 484.6, (1479)

Manchester, 284.9, (1575), 324.9, (1796)

Harlow, 283.7, (247), 462.9, (403)

Eastbourne, 283.4, (294), 496.4, (515)

Merton, 283.2, (585), 411.5, (850)

South Derbyshire, 281.6, (302), 355.2, (381)

Gravesham, 280.5, (300), 461.0, (493)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 279.4, (423), 357.4, (541)

Bolton, 278.2, (800), 298.4, (858)

Gosport, 277.0, (235), 326.5, (277)

Croydon, 277.0, (1071), 448.4, (1734)

Spelthorne, 275.4, (275), 402.6, (402)

Salford, 274.3, (710), 325.7, (843)

Fenland, 273.0, (278), 381.9, (389)

Test Valley, 271.1, (342), 307.5, (388)

Redcar and Cleveland, 270.5, (371), 363.8, (499)

Chesterfield, 269.8, (283), 371.8, (390)

Portsmouth, 269.4, (579), 408.6, (878)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 268.7, (349), 333.4, (433)

North Warwickshire, 266.6, (174), 370.8, (242)

Braintree, 266.0, (406), 378.8, (578)

Thurrock, 265.0, (462), 383.7, (669)

Lambeth, 264.4, (862), 373.6, (1218)

Greenwich, 263.9, (760), 421.6, (1214)

Breckland, 262.2, (367), 364.4, (510)

South Holland, 261.0, (248), 295.7, (281)

Enfield, 260.0, (868), 416.4, (1390)

Gedling, 259.6, (306), 295.2, (348)

Southampton, 258.6, (653), 359.6, (908)

Barnet, 258.4, (1023), 435.5, (1724)

Lancaster, 258.2, (377), 394.4, (576)

Broxtowe, 257.8, (294), 307.8, (351)

Milton Keynes, 256.8, (692), 403.0, (1086)

Wirral, 256.8, (832), 417.6, (1353)

Wigan, 254.1, (835), 297.0, (976)

Fylde, 253.8, (205), 320.6, (259)

Rochdale, 253.6, (564), 278.8, (620)

Aylesbury Vale, 253.2, (505), 346.0, (690)

Kingston upon Thames, 252.9, (449), 327.3, (581)

Dacorum, 252.6, (391), 291.4, (451)

East Northamptonshire, 251.8, (238), 274.0, (259)

Tameside, 251.2, (569), 298.5, (676)

Waltham Forest, 250.2, (693), 444.1, (1230)

Cheshire West and Chester, 250.1, (858), 323.3, (1109)

Basildon, 249.5, (467), 367.0, (687)

Carlisle, 249.4, (271), 434.3, (472)

Hastings, 249.3, (231), 345.3, (320)

South Kesteven, 248.6, (354), 275.2, (392)

Castle Point, 245.6, (222), 399.4, (361)

North West Leicestershire, 245.1, (254), 301.1, (312)

Rugby, 245.1, (267), 284.6, (310)

Wyre Forest, 244.8, (248), 309.0, (313)

Bracknell Forest, 244.8, (300), 294.6, (361)

Haringey, 244.2, (656), 399.8, (1074)

Stoke-on-Trent, 243.8, (625), 292.2, (749)

Bristol, 243.6, (1129), 295.2, (1368)

Bradford, 243.2, (1313), 287.3, (1551)

Ipswich, 242.5, (332), 353.5, (484)

Broxbourne, 241.6, (235), 433.8, (422)

Ribble Valley, 241.4, (147), 330.1, (201)

County Durham, 241.1, (1278), 283.5, (1503)

Central Bedfordshire, 239.4, (691), 300.7, (868)

Wyre, 239.1, (268), 262.3, (294)

Blackpool, 238.1, (332), 243.8, (340)

Blaby, 237.4, (241), 311.3, (316)

Woking, 237.1, (239), 336.3, (339)

Eden, 236.6, (126), 302.3, (161)

Havering, 236.6, (614), 369.1, (958)

Boston, 236.6, (166), 188.1, (132)

North Hertfordshire, 235.8, (315), 348.9, (466)

Lewisham, 235.7, (721), 385.2, (1178)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 235.1, (266), 264.3, (299)

Folkestone and Hythe, 233.6, (264), 377.9, (427)

Rutland, 232.9, (93), 177.8, (71)

Oxford, 232.9, (355), 322.1, (491)

Stockport, 232.8, (683), 278.8, (818)

Broadland, 232.4, (304), 347.9, (455)

North East Derbyshire, 231.6, (235), 319.3, (324)

Medway, 231.2, (644), 350.4, (976)

Kirklees, 231.0, (1016), 239.7, (1054)

Colchester, 230.6, (449), 394.4, (768)

Chorley, 230.1, (272), 295.2, (349)

Darlington, 229.4, (245), 298.7, (319)

Southwark, 226.1, (721), 362.3, (1155)

Tandridge, 225.8, (199), 348.4, (307)

Doncaster, 224.4, (700), 211.9, (661)

Somerset West and Taunton, 223.1, (346), 284.9, (442)

West Lancashire, 222.2, (254), 363.9, (416)

Southend-on-Sea, 221.2, (405), 374.6, (686)

Rossendale, 221.0, (158), 331.6, (237)

Chelmsford, 220.9, (394), 311.7, (556)

Bury, 219.9, (420), 280.6, (536)

Wakefield, 219.6, (765), 240.0, (836)

Charnwood, 219.5, (408), 259.3, (482)

Epsom and Ewell, 219.5, (177), 315.0, (254)

Dartford, 219.3, (247), 411.2, (463)

Eastleigh, 219.3, (293), 218.6, (292)

Leeds, 219.1, (1738), 262.4, (2081)

High Peak, 219.1, (203), 241.7, (224)

Rotherham, 218.9, (581), 279.6, (742)

Oldham, 217.2, (515), 255.2, (605)

Wandsworth, 216.9, (715), 313.9, (1035)

Three Rivers, 216.5, (202), 286.1, (267)

Adur, 216.2, (139), 335.9, (216)

Richmond upon Thames, 215.1, (426), 246.9, (489)

Bexley, 213.5, (530), 384.6, (955)

Epping Forest, 213.4, (281), 345.5, (455)

Bromsgrove, 213.3, (213), 303.4, (303)

North Tyneside, 213.1, (443), 211.1, (439)

Runnymede, 211.4, (189), 237.1, (212)

Huntingdonshire, 208.5, (371), 243.3, (433)

Worthing, 208.0, (230), 349.1, (386)

Trafford, 207.7, (493), 273.0, (648)

Shropshire, 207.3, (670), 264.9, (856)

Sheffield, 207.2, (1212), 234.6, (1372)

Newark and Sherwood, 206.7, (253), 258.9, (317)

Gateshead, 205.4, (415), 189.6, (383)

Thanet, 205.0, (291), 334.7, (475)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 204.0, (264), 220.2, (285)

Bromley, 203.7, (677), 342.4, (1138)

Harborough, 203.6, (191), 279.3, (262)

Daventry, 203.6, (175), 238.5, (205)

Barnsley, 203.3, (502), 261.7, (646)

Lewes, 202.4, (209), 342.8, (354)

Rushcliffe, 202.2, (241), 220.7, (263)

South Tyneside, 200.7, (303), 253.0, (382)

South Gloucestershire, 200.6, (572), 275.3, (785)

Cherwell, 200.0, (301), 303.6, (457)

Hackney and City of London, 198.4, (577), 355.9, (1035)

Gloucester, 198.3, (256), 281.1, (363)

Surrey Heath, 198.2, (177), 322.5, (288)

Copeland, 198.0, (135), 287.5, (196)

South Norfolk, 195.9, (276), 278.3, (392)

Fareham, 193.6, (225), 257.2, (299)

Cheshire East, 193.4, (743), 214.0, (822)

Melton, 193.3, (99), 216.8, (111)

Guildford, 191.9, (286), 236.2, (352)

Chiltern, 191.8, (184), 227.3, (218)

Tower Hamlets, 190.3, (618), 366.4, (1190)

South Cambridgeshire, 189.2, (301), 207.4, (330)

Maidstone, 189.1, (325), 291.0, (500)

Rochford, 188.9, (165), 321.6, (281)

Ashford, 188.4, (245), 307.6, (400)

South Northamptonshire, 188.4, (178), 219.1, (207)

Swindon, 187.7, (417), 216.5, (481)

Wokingham, 187.6, (321), 219.7, (376)

Havant, 187.0, (236), 262.2, (331)

Dorset, 186.0, (704), 248.3, (940)

St Albans, 185.9, (276), 244.5, (363)

South Bucks, 185.6, (130), 314.1, (220)

Richmondshire, 184.3, (99), 214.0, (115)

Islington, 183.1, (444), 293.6, (712)

Sedgemoor, 181.9, (224), 211.1, (260)

Kensington and Chelsea, 180.6, (282), 249.2, (389)

Stafford, 179.9, (247), 253.5, (348)

Selby, 179.9, (163), 260.4, (236)

Basingstoke and Deane, 177.8, (314), 305.2, (539)

Harrogate, 177.2, (285), 189.0, (304)

East Cambridgeshire, 177.0, (159), 194.8, (175)

Tunbridge Wells, 176.9, (210), 224.0, (266)

Chichester, 176.7, (214), 276.6, (335)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 175.0, (265), 262.8, (398)

Westminster, 174.9, (457), 297.7, (778)

Torbay, 174.7, (238), 151.2, (206)

North Kesteven, 174.5, (204), 194.2, (227)

Maldon, 174.0, (113), 325.0, (211)

York, 173.3, (365), 233.6, (492)

Rother, 171.7, (165), 249.8, (240)

Hambleton, 171.4, (157), 207.4, (190)

Horsham, 171.1, (246), 221.2, (318)

Northumberland, 169.6, (547), 198.5, (640)

Derbyshire Dales, 168.7, (122), 269.6, (195)

Calderdale, 167.4, (354), 210.4, (445)

South Somerset, 166.3, (280), 210.9, (355)

Isle of Wight, 165.8, (235), 353.4, (501)

Sevenoaks, 165.6, (200), 293.2, (354)

East Hampshire, 165.2, (202), 227.3, (278)

Wealden, 164.1, (265), 282.4, (456)

West Berkshire, 163.5, (259), 244.9, (388)

North Somerset, 161.8, (348), 216.7, (466)

Malvern Hills, 161.4, (127), 232.5, (183)

Tonbridge and Malling, 161.2, (213), 264.8, (350)

East Hertfordshire, 160.9, (241), 279.1, (418)

Waverley, 160.7, (203), 207.4, (262)

Swale, 160.6, (241), 277.2, (416)

Hull, 159.0, (413), 194.8, (506)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 158.2, (479), 216.0, (654)

Uttlesford, 157.7, (144), 241.0, (220)

West Suffolk, 157.5, (282), 253.6, (454)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 157.5, (155), 176.8, (174)

Bath and North East Somerset, 157.3, (304), 217.8, (421)

Hart, 156.6, (152), 222.5, (216)

Warwick, 155.1, (223), 212.2, (305)

Brighton and Hove, 152.6, (444), 261.3, (760)

Lincoln, 152.1, (151), 266.9, (265)

Cambridge, 151.4, (189), 234.8, (293)

Mole Valley, 150.2, (131), 246.4, (215)

East Lindsey, 148.2, (210), 103.7, (147)

Stratford-on-Avon, 146.8, (191), 152.2, (198)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 146.0, (498), 178.2, (608)

East Suffolk, 144.3, (360), 226.1, (564)

Camden, 144.1, (389), 261.5, (706)

Wiltshire, 143.4, (717), 210.6, (1053)

Brentwood, 142.8, (110), 279.1, (215)

Winchester, 142.6, (178), 193.0, (241)

North Norfolk, 142.1, (149), 177.4, (186)

Canterbury, 142.1, (235), 282.4, (467)

Mid Sussex, 141.7, (214), 212.6, (321)

West Oxfordshire, 140.1, (155), 132.9, (147)

Craven, 138.3, (79), 169.8, (97)

Mendip, 136.7, (158), 217.2, (251)

Herefordshire, 136.4, (263), 182.6, (352)

Vale of White Horse, 133.1, (181), 208.1, (283)

New Forest, 132.7, (239), 242.1, (436)

North Lincolnshire, 130.0, (224), 119.0, (205)

Dover, 129.5, (153), 238.7, (282)

Elmbridge, 127.2, (174), 223.0, (305)

South Oxfordshire, 126.0, (179), 233.0, (331)

West Lindsey, 125.4, (120), 139.0, (133)

Stroud, 125.0, (150), 133.4, (160)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 124.2, (710), 178.4, (1020)

Babergh, 123.9, (114), 191.2, (176)

Forest of Dean, 123.3, (107), 172.8, (150)

Mid Devon, 122.7, (101), 137.3, (113)

South Lakeland, 118.0, (124), 209.3, (220)

Mid Suffolk, 117.4, (122), 212.7, (221)

Ryedale, 106.5, (59), 110.1, (61)

Tewkesbury, 106.3, (101), 160.0, (152)

Cheltenham, 104.0, (121), 132.4, (154)

Plymouth, 102.3, (268), 184.7, (484)

Cotswold, 101.3, (91), 154.7, (139)

Teignbridge, 98.4, (132), 124.5, (167)

Scarborough, 98.4, (107), 114.9, (125)

North East Lincolnshire, 97.1, (155), 94.0, (150)

East Devon, 86.8, (127), 107.3, (157)

South Hams, 65.5, (57), 112.6, (98)

West Devon, 62.7, (35), 136.2, (76)

Exeter, 45.7, (60), 105.8, (139)

North Devon, 31.9, (31), 62.8, (61)

Torridge, 26.4, (18), 52.7, (36)