Dame Julie Andrews leads tributes to ‘consummate actor’ Christopher Plummer

Dame Julie Andrews has led tributes to her The Sound Of Music co-star Christopher Plummer, who has died aged 91.

The Canadian actor died at home on Friday in Connecticut, in the US, according to his manager.

Dame Julie, 85 – who starred opposite Plummer in the 1965 hit, labelled him a “consummate actor” and a “cherished friend”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, she added: “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years.

“My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine and his daughter Amanda.”

Plummer enjoyed a varied career across film, television and theatre and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar.

He was handed the best supporting actor gong for his part in Beginners.

The official Twitter account for The Oscars shared a tribute to Plummer.

“Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music to Harlan Thrombey in Knives Out,” a statement said.

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

“He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for Beginners. He will be missed.”

Sir Ridley Scott, who worked with Plummer in All The Money In The World, has paid tribute to the late actor.

In a joint statement with his wife Gianna, the director said: “What a guy. What a talent. What a life.

“And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than two years ago and had a wonderful experience.

“My heartfelt condolences go to Elaine.

“He will be really missed.”

James Bond actress Ana De Armas starred alongside Plummer in 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, and said “I will always think of you with love and admiration”.

Alongside behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Knives Out, she wrote on Instagram: “My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career.

“Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest In Peace.”

Actor Eddie Marsan said he was “so sad” to hear about Plummer’s death.

In a tweet, he added: “I was lucky enough to work with him on the exception and it was like watching a master class.

“He had nothing to prove anymore so he was completely free, kind, funny mischievous & beautiful to watch. RIP.”

Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood tweeted: “So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend.”

Star Trek star George Takei labelled Plummer a “giant of stage and screen”.

In a tweet, he added: “Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp.”

Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted: “Christopher Plummer… one of the greats.”

Netflix described Plummer as “a master of the craft whose films will live on forever”.

“Christopher Plummer brought warmth, humanity, and complexity to every performance throughout his extensive career,” a tweet from the streaming giant added.

(Ian West/PA)

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau labelled Plummer “one of our most iconic and beloved actors”.

In a tweet, he added: “From the Stratford Festival to The Sound Of Music to Star Trek, and countless other performances, Christopher Plummer gave life to so many characters we love and cherish – and always performed with gravitas and heart.”

Plummer continued to star in major films well into later life and played the wealthy patriarch of a dysfunctional family in Knives Out, starring alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

However Plummer, who also starred on Broadway and in Royal Shakespeare Company productions, is perhaps best known for playing Captain Georg von Trapp in 1965 film The Sound Of Music.

In 2017, it was announced the actor would replace Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against Spacey.

The following year he was nominated for another Oscar for his role, after being enlisted at the 11th hour, as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley’s film.