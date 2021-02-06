What the papers say – February 6

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The national papers are concerned with the health and financial realities of the pandemic as well the desire for Britons to just get away from it all.

Britain is “on track for vaccine for every adult” by the end of June as AstraZeneca tells ministers it will deliver 100 million doses on schedule, i weekend reports.

Saturday's front page: UK on track for vaccine for every adult by end of June#iWeekend #TomorrowsPapersToday Exclusive by @HugoGye https://t.co/GBfHyJ46Pb pic.twitter.com/Wv7w0rM58g — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 5, 2021

The FT Weekend says Chancellor Rishi Sunak has moved “to stem business failures” by offering them more time to repay Government loans issued during the pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday February 6 https://t.co/UCoV8EdSLX pic.twitter.com/0LXjBW7yv3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 5, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports pubs and restaurants might open for alcohol-free service in April, at which time The Sun says takeaway pints will be offered before venues fully reopen a month later.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Pubs may open in April (with no alcohol)” Read here: https://t.co/17C1f6aL3b#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xpZO1UJo7m — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 5, 2021 EXC: Takeaway pints pencilled in for April and no curfew when the pubs finally reopen in May – subject to numbers continuing to fall. PM has ordered “simplification” of hospitality red tape that left industry in “limbo” last year. https://t.co/xN6CBVhIyF 🍻 pic.twitter.com/dnRNL4hULN — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) February 5, 2021

Ministers could be given powers to block the closure of hospitals and overrule NHS bosses under plans to be announced within weeks, The Times has been told.

THE TIMES: Ministers to seize control of the NHS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WNPLCVeLNG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 5, 2021

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is preparing for students to begin gradually returning to university campuses in England from March 8, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 6 February 2021: Students could return to university next month pic.twitter.com/CycrOugYdg — The Guardian (@guardian) February 5, 2021

The Daily Mirror reports vaccine passports could allow “lockdown-weary Brits” to “jet to the sun” this summer and the Daily Express says Europe’s tourist destinations of Greece, Spain and Portugal have “signalled a welcome return for Britons” in coming months.

Saturday's front page: A ray of sunlight #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/1GSwXA8HJi pic.twitter.com/MHkU78U6Ko — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 5, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: 'Here we go! Summer hols on cards'https://t.co/b3CDRvxWM7#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bw8rkhSS6N — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 5, 2021

The Daily Mail has obtained a leaked Ministry of Defence report which shows the “calamitous state” of the Army, with all but one of its 33 infantry battalions “dangerously short” of combat-ready troops.

Eighty unaccompanied children were illegally detained for than 24 hours after crossing the Channel between April and September, according to figures obtained by children’s commissioner Anne Longfield and provided to The Independent.

And the Daily Star covers a parish council meeting which descended into chaos — with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the Zoom call — and became an unlikely internet sensation.