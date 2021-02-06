US police go viral with ‘large boulder the size of a large boulder’ warning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A US police force has found viral stardom after it warned drivers to avoid a road blocked by a “large boulder the size of a large boulder”.

San Miguel Sherriff’s Office shared a photograph of the rocky mass, which had fallen onto highway 145 in Montezuma County, Colorado, on Twitter – where it has received hundreds of thousands of likes.

A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder pic.twitter.com/9WJ1nKB67Q — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 5, 2021

“A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane (highway) 145 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays,” the local police force tweeted.

“#largeboulder.”

The odd description of the boulder’s size caused amusement and confusion for many users.

“Hmm… this is an official notice? A large bolder the size of a large bolder? What exactly does that mean?” replied @WarlockWoods.

However, this is actually the second time the police force has gone viral for such puzzling wording.

In January 2020 the sheriff’s office warned traffic in Telluride to avoid a road blocked by a “large boulder the size of a small boulder”.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

“I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder,” replied US politician Rob Anderson at the time.

Last year’s post appeared to simply be a mistake, but it seems the police force saw the funny side and felt the new lump of stone that appeared on highway 145 was big enough to be deserving of the doubly-large description.

“How long have you been waiting for a boulder to block the road so you could make this joke?” replied Twitter user @WineAboutLaw.