Scotland’s historic victory at Twickenham in pictures

Scotland celebrated the 150th anniversary of the oldest rivalry in rugby by stunning England 11-6 to claim their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.
The 38-year wait for success at the home of the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions finally came to an end as Finn Russell inspired the underdogs to a magnificent win.
Here the PA news agency takes a pictorial look at Scotland’s famous victory.
