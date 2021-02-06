One man dead and another critical after north-west London stabbing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died and another is in a critical condition after a stabbing incident in north-west London.

Officers were called on Saturday at around 5.40pm and one man, who is in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Willesden Lane.

A second male, who is believed to be a teenager, is in critical condition hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesman added that no arrests have been made and an urgent investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The dead man’s next of kin have been informed.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident on Willesden Lane, in Kilburn (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Extra stop and search powers covering Brent and the north of Westminster have been put in place until Sunday at 9.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5580/06feb. To remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.