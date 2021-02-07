What the papers say – February 7

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Potential jabs for younger workers and Prime Ministerial praise for Britain’s youth are splashed across the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph promises Covid-19 vaccines at work for those aged under 50 “from spring”, while the Sunday People calls on Downing Street to “put kids first” in the country’s recovery.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Vaccines at work for under 50s from spring'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EszZap7a96 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 6, 2021 Tomorrow’s #frontpage – NOW PUT KIDS FIRST#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qyUFWdhcwP — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) February 6, 2021

Boris Johnson says in the Sunday Express that Britain’s youth “deserve the nation’s thanks” for their sacrifices, with the PM adding there will be “no limits to what Generation Lockdown can achieve in the future”.

The Government is considering hitting online retailers with a “double tax raid” as the firms’ sales boom during the pandemic, The Sunday Times reports.

SUNDAY TIMES: Online giants face tax raid on booming sales #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kHOUFenlwM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 6, 2021

Hauliers claim on the front of The Observer that exports from the UK to the EU fell 68% last month compared to the previous January.

The Sunday Mirror says a “staggering” 750,000 over-75s, who the paper calls “the grey army”, have refused to pay for a TV licence.

SUNDAY MIRROR: 750,000 OAPS rebel over TV licence #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e8z33ygETS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 6, 2021

The Mail on Sunday reports Sir Keir Starmer has a “new headache” after an ally of the Labour leader was caught describing the pandemic as “a gift that keeps on giving” for lawyers.

Nearly a third of prosecutions due to alleged breaches of coronavirus laws have been dropped, according to analysis in The Independent.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports “it’s the ender Big Mo” as Laila Morse reveals she will leave Eastenders after 20 years late in the spring.