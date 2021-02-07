Thousands protest against army takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thousands of people rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army which also imposed an internet blackout.

Protest crowds have grown bigger and bolder since Monday’s coup.

At least 2,000 labour union and student activists and members of the public chanted “Long live Mother Suu” and “Down with military dictatorship” at a major intersection near Yangon University.

They marched along a main road, causing traffic jams, as drivers honked their horns in support.

Protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they march in Yangon, Myanmar (Democratic Voice of Burma/AP)

Police in riot gear blocked the main entrance to the university, and two water cannon trucks were parked nearby.

The protesters held placards calling for freedom for Ms Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who were put under house arrest and charged with minor offences, seen by many as providing a legal veneer for their detention.

On Saturday, new military authorities cut most access to the internet, making Twitter and Instagram inaccessible. Facebook had already been blocked earlier in the week — though not completely effectively.

The US Embassy called on the military to give up power and restore the democratically elected government, release those detained, lift all telecommunications restrictions, and refrain from violence.

“We support the right of the people of Myanmar to protest in support of the democratically elected government and their right to freely access information,” it said in a tweet.

The communication blockade is a stark reminder of the progress Myanmar is in danger of losing after Monday’s coup plunged the nation back under direct military rule after a nearly decade-long move toward greater openness and democracy.

During Myanmar’s previous five decades of military rule, the country was internationally isolated and communication with the outside world strictly controlled.

Protesters hold images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint outside the Hladen Center in Yangon, Myanmar (Democratic Voice of Burma/AP)

Ms Suu Kyi’s five years as leader since 2015 had been Myanmar’s most democratic period despite the military retaining broad powers the continued use of repressive colonial-era laws and the persecution of minority Rohingya Muslims.

Sunday’s rally came a day after about 1,000 people — factory workers and students prominent among them — marched in Yangon. They were met by more than 100 riot police.

No violence was reported.

Similar-sized demonstrations took place in at least two other areas of Yangon as well as in Mandalay, the second-largest city.

At Yangon’s City Hall, protesters presented flowers to police.

Nearly 300 elected politicians from Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party were supposed to have taken their seats last Monday in a new session of Parliament following November elections when the military announced it was taking power for a year.

The military accused Ms Suu Kyi and her party of failing to act on its complaints that the election was marred by fraud, though the electoral commission said it had no found no evidence to support the claims.

The politicians met online on Friday to declare themselves the sole legitimate representatives of the people and asked for international recognition as the country’s government.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged the United Nations will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed.