Warning after spate of cliff falls

People are being warned to keep away from crags and the bottom of cliffs following a spate of rock falls at coastlines across England.

A dog was killed and its owner narrowly missed injury when a cliff fall occurred at Whipseyderry Beach near Newquay in Cornwall on Sunday.

The Coastguard said the owner avoided injury after being warned by another member of the public that the cliff was about to give way for a second time.

Meanwhile, in Aycliffe, Kent a group of five people were warned to move away from cliff edges following a recent fall.

A further cliff fall at Scatby in Norfolk was also reported to the Coastguard.

A large crack which appeared in 2017 at Seaford Head (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A large gap, which has been cordoned off by coastguards, opened up in the coastal path between Seaford Head and Hope Gap in Kent.

And near Swanage, Dorset, a coastguard rescue team investigated a rock slip at Sheps Hollow and cordoned the area off.

Dai Jones, Coastguard duty controller, said: “If you’re lucky enough to live near the coast and be in a position to take your exercise there in line with local Covid-19 restrictions, please do be careful near cliffs.

“Some of them are really unstable at the moment and could easily collapse.

“Stay well back, wear appropriate sturdy footwear and ensure that you check tide times and weather before setting out.

“If you or someone else is in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”