What the papers say – February 8

The likely need for a third Covid jab and other vaccination stories dominate the Monday papers.

The Daily Telegraph leads on vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi urging people to maintain their trust in the Oxford vaccine despite a study casting doubt over its efficacy against the South Africa coronavirus strain.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Keep faith in Oxford jab, urges minister'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IyB3UJwL9I — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 7, 2021

And The Times says millions of people are likely to need a third jab in the autumn to combat new strains of Covid-19 – a story which is echoed in the i.

TIMES: Autumn jab to ward off new strains of Covid 19 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gIpb62MbAE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 7, 2021 Monday's front page: New jabs on way to beat virus variants #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/dY2w5pybNQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 7, 2021

Metro leads in an upbeat fashion on Britain’s vaccination programme, saying an average of almost 1,000 people minute are now receiving a jab.

And the Daily Mail says illegal immigrants have been granted an amnesty to come forward and be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, hospitals are defying rules in order to increase their levels of PPE, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hospitals defy authorities to increase PPE levels #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yhGljvz1wS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 7, 2021

And the Financial Times reports the cost of liability insurance for company directors has soared, partly because decisions made during the pandemic have increased their exposure.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday February 8 https://t.co/MeLUIhsdrW pic.twitter.com/ovI48xTvTD — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 7, 2021

Elsewhere, The Guardian splashes with an exclusive saying the Queen pushed for a change in the law in the 1970s in order to hide her wealth by concealing her private holdings.

Guardian front page, Monday 8 February 2021: Queen lobbied for change in law to hide her wealth pic.twitter.com/m2zjYyMmHk — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 7, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads on a Dunblane survivor who is due to give birth on next month’s 25th anniversary of the massacre.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – From Horror… New Hope: Miracle of Dunblane – Survivor Amy is due to give birth to her first child on the 25th anniversary of the massacre#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/fyCEOV4ZXe pic.twitter.com/pjFWGMIfIO — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 7, 2021

The Daily Express calls on readers to join its “Green Britain revolution” campaign to save the nation’s environment.

A copy of Monday's front page as we launch our campaign to get Britain to go green. pic.twitter.com/4NOAk6oS81 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 7, 2021

And the Daily Star leads on Britain’s big freeze.