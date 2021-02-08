F9 trailer teases return to the old ways for Fast & Furious family

The Fast & Furious family prepare for a return to their old ways in a new teaser that debuted during the Super Bowl.

The latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise had been due to arrive in cinemas last year but was delayed until May due to the pandemic.

A new trailer featured returning stars including Vin Diesel as retired street racer Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz.

“The world has a way of changing, but there’s one thing that always stays the same,” Diesel says in the clip, before admitting he misses his old life “every day”.

The trailer included the usual high-octane car chases fans expect from the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as cameos from a laughing Dame Helen Mirren and a winking Charlize Theron.

Professional wrestler John Cena also stars in the film. The action takes place around the world, with stops in Edinburgh, London and Tokyo, as well as a secret bunker in Azerbaijan.

Justin Lin directed F9 and it was previously reported he will return for two more films to wrap up the franchise.

The first Fast & Furious film arrived in 2001. The franchise has since grossed more than 5.8 billion dollars (about £4.2 billion) at the global box office.

F9 is due to be released on May 28.