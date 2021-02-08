James Corden lends an unwanted helping hand to The Weeknd for Super Bowl show

James Corden offered The Weeknd his best dance moves as the British TV host gave the Canadian superstar an unwanted helping hand for his Super Bowl half-time show.

Corden crashed The Weeknd’s rehearsals for the big game claiming the singer had sent him an SOS.

The Weeknd, however, told a different story.

James Corden crashes @TheWeeknd's rehearsals for his #SuperBowl LV #PepsiHalftime Show to offer some pointers and make sure the performance will have enough ✨razzle dazzle✨ for the biggest stage in sports. #SBLV pic.twitter.com/PnfLS8g9Jp — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 7, 2021

“I didn’t call anyone,” he said during a segment which will air on Monday’s The Late Late Show, which Corden hosts. “Dude just showed up.”

Corden arrived at the rehearsal wearing the same red jacket as The Weeknd, as well as having bandages wrapped around his face similar to the ones the R&B star has worn while promoting his chart-topping album After Hours.

Corden claimed to have been called to add some “star power,” adding: “The Weeknd’s great but what about the five other days of the week? That’s where I come in.”

He welcomed his “Corden Crew” to bring some “razzle dazzle” to the performance, but The Weeknd remained unimpressed.

“After lockdown I was excited to collaborate with people,” The Weeknd told the camera. “But I don’t like this at all.”

Undeterred by his co-star’s lack of enthusiasm, Corden led his crew in performing dance moves including the sprinkler, the shopping cart and the lasso.

“James, this isn’t working,” The Weeknd said. Eventually, Corden’s persistence paid off and he led The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in a rehearsal performance.

“James, I loved it, thank you,” the singer said. However, he changed his mind when Corden left the stage.

“Forget everything we just did,” The Weeknd said, adding, “never let that man in this building again”.