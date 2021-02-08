Monday, February 8th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
February 8 2021, 5.01am Updated: February 8 2021, 6.55am
Scotland celebrate a famous Six Nations triumph over England (David Davies/PA)
Scotland claimed a famous win at Twickenham while Ireland’s hopes of overturning Wales was hit by Peter O’Mahony’s dismissal as the Six Nations Championship started on schedule.

In the Premier League, Liverpool keeper Alisson had a night to forget while Sam Allardyce attempted a bizarre intervention as his doomed West Brom side slid to another defeat.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Gabriel Jesus scored for Man City on a day to forget for Liverpool keeper Alisson (Clive Brunskill/PA)
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw off the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
West Brom boss Sam Allardyce saw his side throw it all away against Spurs (Julian Finney/PA)
Manchester United v Everton – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United and Everton shared a six-goal thriller (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sheffield United v Cheslea – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Thomas Tuchel continued his winning start with Chelsea (Clive Mason/PA)
Aston Villa v Arsenal – Premier League – Villa Park
Aston Villa heaped more misery upon Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Hamilton Academical v Rangers – Scottish Premiership – Fountain of Youth Stadium
Ross Callachan grabbed an injury-time equaliser for Hamilton against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – FA Women’s Super League – Kingsmeadow
Brighton’s Inessa Kaagman challenges Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz during the WSL clash at KIngsmeadow (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
An empty stadium did not deter Scotland in the Calcutta Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Referee Wayne Barnes (left) sends off Peter O’Mahony (right) as Ireland are beaten by Wales (David Davies/PA)
Australia Tennis
Daniil Medvedev starred as Russia won the ATP Cup (Hamish Blair/AP)
Dublin Racing Festival – Day Two – Leopardstown Racecourse
Kemboy and jockey Danny Mullins celebrate winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Niall Carson/PA)