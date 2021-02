Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy snow and ice have brought disruption to parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued severe amber snow warnings for London and south-east England, with around 5cm-10cm set to fall in these areas, reaching up to 30cm in the worst affected regions.

Here is a snapshot of the snowy scenes across the UK.