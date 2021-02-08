Tributes to ‘caring’ porter who died of Covid at hospital where he worked

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to a “loving and kind” porter who died from Covid-19 at the hospital where he worked.

John Jackson, 52, known as Adam, had worked in theatres at Royal Stoke University Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, where he was employed by Sodexo.

Mr Jackson, from Trent Vale on the outskirts of Stoke, died on February 7.

Tracy Bullock, University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust’s chief executive, said: “It is with deepest sadness that I announce the death of John Jackson, a porter at University Hospital of North Midlands, from Covid-19.

“John, known as Adam to his friends and family, will be sadly missed by all his colleagues at UHNM.”

Mr Jackson’s sister, Louise Grice, of Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, paid tribute to him as “a loving and kind brother and a true gentleman with a passion for heavy metal music and vintage films”.

Louise Durose, Sodexo logistics and waste manager, said: “Adam was a gentle-natured man who took great pride in making people’s most difficult times a little bit easier.

“He was a popular and well-respected member of our team and known throughout the hospital as a caring and compassionate porter.

“He will be missed by all and leaves a huge gap in the Sodexo portering family.”