Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Monday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 11 (3%) have seen a rise in case rates and 304 (97%) have seen a fall.

Rutland in the East Midlands has the highest rate in England, with 199 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4 – the equivalent of 498.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 162.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 28.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 501.3 to 441.7, with 319 new cases.

Walsall in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 483.4 to 440.7, with 1,258 new cases.

These are the 11 areas to record a week-on-week rise:

1. Rutland (up from 162.8 to 498.4)

2. Mid Devon (111.8 to 140.9)

3. North Tyneside (190.0 to 216.4)

4. Ryedale (84.9 to 108.3)

5. Sunderland (301.8 to 320.1)

6. North East Lincolnshire (92.1 to 109.0)

7. Hinckley & Bosworth (212.1 to 215.7)

8. Bolton (275.1 to 277.9)

9. Rushcliffe (193.8 to 196.3)

10. East Lindsey (132.6 to 134.8)

11. North Lincolnshire (122.5 to 124.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 28.

Rutland, 498.4, (199), 162.8, (65)

Corby, 441.7, (319), 501.3, (362)

Walsall, 440.7, (1258), 483.4, (1380)

Sandwell, 426.9, (1402), 552.0, (1813)

St Helens, 381.5, (689), 509.5, (920)

Middlesbrough, 365.3, (515), 385.9, (544)

Knowsley, 365.2, (551), 615.1, (928)

Hounslow, 360.2, (978), 448.9, (1219)

Ealing, 353.4, (1208), 471.3, (1611)

Preston, 348.6, (499), 365.4, (523)

Slough, 345.7, (517), 547.0, (818)

Mansfield, 343.1, (375), 374.2, (409)

East Staffordshire, 342.4, (410), 350.7, (420)

Blackburn with Darwen, 340.0, (509), 464.9, (696)

Bolsover, 331.4, (267), 371.1, (299)

Wolverhampton, 330.7, (871), 464.8, (1224)

Ashfield, 329.1, (421), 378.4, (484)

Leicester, 326.1, (1155), 385.6, (1366)

Redditch, 326.1, (278), 414.0, (353)

Nottingham, 323.5, (1077), 335.5, (1117)

Hillingdon, 322.3, (989), 457.8, (1405)

Peterborough, 320.9, (649), 464.8, (940)

Sunderland, 320.1, (889), 301.8, (838)

Kettering, 319.3, (325), 332.1, (338)

Birmingham, 319.1, (3644), 414.0, (4727)

Luton, 317.8, (677), 500.3, (1066)

Bedford, 316.8, (549), 422.4, (732)

Halton, 308.3, (399), 460.6, (596)

South Ribble, 307.8, (341), 335.8, (372)

Northampton, 307.2, (690), 413.6, (929)

Derby, 306.6, (789), 394.9, (1016)

Sefton, 305.7, (845), 392.9, (1086)

Brent, 297.8, (982), 476.4, (1571)

Hyndburn, 297.4, (241), 334.4, (271)

Tamworth, 297.3, (228), 367.7, (282)

Dudley, 295.4, (950), 429.1, (1380)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 295.3, (447), 307.8, (466)

Stevenage, 294.8, (259), 377.9, (332)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 290.6, (1149), 397.6, (1572)

South Staffordshire, 289.9, (326), 411.8, (463)

Liverpool, 286.1, (1425), 388.3, (1934)

Oadby and Wigston, 285.9, (163), 291.2, (166)

Fenland, 285.7, (291), 311.2, (317)

Allerdale, 284.4, (278), 324.3, (317)

Telford and Wrekin, 283.0, (509), 340.3, (612)

Rushmoor, 281.2, (266), 398.5, (377)

Norwich, 278.1, (391), 347.2, (488)

Bolton, 277.9, (799), 275.1, (791)

Crawley, 276.7, (311), 419.0, (471)

Warrington, 275.7, (579), 344.3, (723)

Stockton-on-Tees, 273.6, (540), 299.5, (591)

Tendring, 273.6, (401), 392.3, (575)

Watford, 273.4, (264), 360.3, (348)

Salford, 272.0, (704), 275.1, (712)

Worcester, 270.7, (274), 332.9, (337)

Manchester, 270.4, (1495), 300.6, (1662)

Amber Valley, 268.4, (344), 321.5, (412)

Newham, 267.0, (943), 412.9, (1458)

Welwyn Hatfield, 264.1, (325), 411.2, (506)

Coventry, 261.9, (973), 319.2, (1186)

Wellingborough, 261.0, (208), 392.7, (313)

Barking and Dagenham, 260.2, (554), 432.1, (920)

Harrow, 258.4, (649), 402.9, (1012)

Great Yarmouth, 257.7, (256), 352.3, (350)

Hertsmere, 257.3, (270), 369.8, (388)

Erewash, 256.6, (296), 295.6, (341)

Merton, 256.1, (529), 337.9, (698)

Cannock Chase, 255.1, (257), 356.3, (359)

Woking, 254.0, (256), 273.8, (276)

Sutton, 253.0, (522), 347.0, (716)

Reading, 252.2, (408), 417.2, (675)

Bassetlaw, 251.2, (295), 309.9, (364)

Pendle, 250.8, (231), 376.7, (347)

Stoke-on-Trent, 247.3, (634), 252.0, (646)

Lichfield, 247.2, (259), 319.8, (335)

Gedling, 246.8, (291), 268.9, (317)

Wycombe, 246.2, (430), 313.8, (548)

South Holland, 245.2, (233), 276.8, (263)

Redcar and Cleveland, 245.0, (336), 296.8, (407)

Burnley, 242.9, (216), 349.8, (311)

Gosport, 242.8, (206), 308.8, (262)

Solihull, 241.7, (523), 320.7, (694)

Spelthorne, 239.4, (239), 344.5, (344)

Stockport, 238.2, (699), 259.4, (761)

Wigan, 236.1, (776), 263.8, (867)

South Derbyshire, 235.9, (253), 293.7, (315)

Rochdale, 234.7, (522), 260.3, (579)

Broxbourne, 234.4, (228), 351.6, (342)

Harlow, 234.3, (204), 373.3, (325)

Bracknell Forest, 233.4, (286), 245.6, (301)

Arun, 233.3, (375), 345.9, (556)

Rugby, 232.2, (253), 258.0, (281)

Test Valley, 231.5, (292), 294.1, (371)

Redbridge, 231.3, (706), 375.1, (1145)

Portsmouth, 231.3, (497), 349.0, (750)

Chesterfield, 230.7, (242), 307.9, (323)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 230.6, (427), 332.2, (615)

Barrow-in-Furness, 229.7, (154), 322.2, (216)

Aylesbury Vale, 227.6, (454), 292.8, (584)

Barnet, 225.6, (893), 332.2, (1315)

Bradford, 225.5, (1217), 255.8, (1381)

Croydon, 225.2, (871), 353.2, (1366)

Blaby, 224.6, (228), 246.2, (250)

Southampton, 224.5, (567), 306.9, (775)

Wirral, 223.4, (724), 313.6, (1016)

Chorley, 223.3, (264), 247.0, (292)

Wychavon, 223.3, (289), 365.4, (473)

South Kesteven, 223.3, (318), 264.0, (376)

Hartlepool, 223.1, (209), 325.6, (305)

Oldham, 223.1, (529), 258.1, (612)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 221.7, (288), 300.3, (390)

Rotherham, 221.2, (587), 250.6, (665)

Lambeth, 221.1, (721), 325.4, (1061)

Fylde, 220.4, (178), 286.0, (231)

Southend-on-Sea, 220.1, (403), 282.3, (517)

Cheshire West and Chester, 217.2, (745), 283.9, (974)

North Tyneside, 216.4, (450), 190.0, (395)

Lancaster, 216.4, (316), 306.1, (447)

Blackpool, 215.9, (301), 228.8, (319)

Colchester, 215.7, (420), 326.1, (635)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 215.7, (244), 212.1, (240)

Milton Keynes, 215.6, (581), 329.2, (887)

Reigate and Banstead, 213.8, (318), 363.7, (541)

North East Derbyshire, 212.9, (216), 273.0, (277)

Braintree, 211.7, (323), 312.6, (477)

Eastleigh, 211.1, (282), 231.3, (309)

Epsom and Ewell, 210.8, (170), 251.8, (203)

Bristol, 210.6, (976), 270.2, (1252)

North West Leicestershire, 210.4, (218), 240.3, (249)

Greenwich, 209.8, (604), 320.6, (923)

Castle Point, 209.1, (189), 292.1, (264)

Breckland, 208.6, (292), 346.5, (485)

East Northamptonshire, 208.4, (197), 252.8, (239)

Leeds, 208.3, (1652), 231.5, (1836)

High Peak, 208.3, (193), 247.1, (229)

Wyre, 207.9, (233), 242.7, (272)

Basildon, 207.3, (388), 296.5, (555)

County Durham, 206.9, (1097), 253.9, (1346)

Dartford, 206.0, (232), 301.9, (340)

Kirklees, 206.0, (906), 235.1, (1034)

Wakefield, 205.8, (717), 213.6, (744)

Gravesham, 205.7, (220), 379.7, (406)

Oxford, 205.3, (313), 263.0, (401)

Richmond upon Thames, 205.0, (406), 223.2, (442)

Darlington, 204.1, (218), 286.5, (306)

Ribble Valley, 203.7, (124), 284.1, (173)

Havering, 203.4, (528), 310.1, (805)

Bury, 202.1, (386), 264.4, (505)

Thurrock, 201.9, (352), 329.8, (575)

Central Bedfordshire, 201.6, (582), 249.1, (719)

Shropshire, 201.2, (650), 209.8, (678)

Doncaster, 201.0, (627), 211.0, (658)

Broxtowe, 200.8, (229), 274.5, (313)

Waltham Forest, 200.7, (556), 344.1, (953)

Wyre Forest, 200.4, (203), 281.4, (285)

Kingston upon Thames, 200.0, (355), 308.7, (548)

Charnwood, 199.6, (371), 225.4, (419)

North Warwickshire, 199.2, (130), 311.0, (203)

Newark and Sherwood, 198.5, (243), 230.4, (282)

Maidstone, 198.5, (341), 234.5, (403)

Tameside, 197.4, (447), 289.6, (656)

Eden, 197.2, (105), 268.5, (143)

Enfield, 196.8, (657), 342.1, (1142)

Rushcliffe, 196.3, (234), 193.8, (231)

Trafford, 195.5, (464), 235.9, (560)

West Lancashire, 195.1, (223), 300.1, (343)

Broadland, 195.0, (255), 289.0, (378)

Barnsley, 194.0, (479), 232.1, (573)

Eastbourne, 193.7, (201), 390.4, (405)

North Hertfordshire, 192.4, (257), 262.0, (350)

Wandsworth, 192.3, (634), 255.7, (843)

Somerset West and Taunton, 192.1, (298), 237.2, (368)

Cheshire East, 190.0, (730), 197.6, (759)

Dacorum, 189.3, (293), 270.7, (419)

Rossendale, 187.5, (134), 274.2, (196)

Huntingdonshire, 187.1, (333), 235.4, (419)

Medway, 186.3, (519), 283.2, (789)

Fareham, 185.0, (215), 235.7, (274)

Ipswich, 184.8, (253), 319.2, (437)

South Gloucestershire, 183.8, (524), 237.5, (677)

Boston, 182.4, (128), 209.5, (147)

Havant, 180.6, (228), 211.5, (267)

Bexley, 180.4, (448), 305.3, (758)

Chelmsford, 179.9, (321), 271.9, (485)

Haringey, 179.8, (483), 319.8, (859)

Copeland, 178.9, (122), 224.4, (153)

Lewisham, 178.9, (547), 320.1, (979)

Guildford, 178.5, (266), 196.0, (292)

Sheffield, 178.2, (1042), 230.8, (1350)

South Cambridgeshire, 177.9, (283), 180.4, (287)

Southwark, 177.8, (567), 299.2, (954)

Derbyshire Dales, 177.0, (128), 228.1, (165)

Gateshead, 176.7, (357), 191.5, (387)

South Tyneside, 176.2, (266), 231.2, (349)

Hastings, 175.9, (163), 278.4, (258)

Stafford, 175.6, (241), 207.6, (285)

Chichester, 175.0, (212), 215.5, (261)

North Kesteven, 173.6, (203), 195.0, (228)

Calderdale, 173.6, (367), 189.6, (401)

Gloucester, 172.7, (223), 223.0, (288)

Harborough, 172.7, (162), 253.7, (238)

West Berkshire, 171.7, (272), 193.1, (306)

Richmondshire, 171.2, (92), 186.1, (100)

Runnymede, 171.1, (153), 229.2, (205)

Folkestone and Hythe, 169.9, (192), 346.0, (391)

Rochford, 169.4, (148), 262.1, (229)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 168.4, (218), 213.2, (276)

Bromsgrove, 168.2, (168), 260.3, (260)

Carlisle, 167.5, (182), 364.4, (396)

St Albans, 166.4, (247), 217.6, (323)

Melton, 166.0, (85), 240.2, (123)

Thanet, 165.6, (235), 279.7, (397)

Bromley, 164.3, (546), 278.3, (925)

Lewes, 163.7, (169), 284.7, (294)

South Bucks, 162.8, (114), 244.1, (171)

Swindon, 161.6, (359), 194.0, (431)

Sedgemoor, 161.6, (199), 191.6, (236)

Hull, 160.1, (416), 175.9, (457)

Dorset, 159.6, (604), 214.0, (810)

Kensington and Chelsea, 159.5, (249), 222.3, (347)

East Cambridgeshire, 159.2, (143), 185.9, (167)

Maldon, 158.6, (103), 240.3, (156)

Daventry, 157.1, (135), 217.6, (187)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 156.5, (237), 202.7, (307)

Worthing, 156.5, (173), 311.1, (344)

Three Rivers, 156.4, (146), 259.3, (242)

Epping Forest, 154.9, (204), 282.5, (372)

Hackney and City of London, 154.7, (450), 261.7, (761)

Ashford, 154.6, (201), 234.6, (305)

Selby, 154.5, (140), 226.2, (205)

East Hampshire, 153.7, (188), 182.3, (223)

Northumberland, 153.5, (495), 178.0, (574)

Warwick, 153.0, (220), 160.0, (230)

Adur, 152.4, (98), 295.5, (190)

Harrogate, 151.1, (243), 173.5, (279)

Tandridge, 150.9, (133), 312.0, (275)

Malvern Hills, 149.9, (118), 163.9, (129)

Chiltern, 149.1, (143), 226.2, (217)

Torbay, 149.0, (203), 158.5, (216)

Swale, 146.6, (220), 219.2, (329)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 145.3, (440), 182.9, (554)

North Somerset, 145.1, (312), 186.9, (402)

Horsham, 144.7, (208), 198.9, (286)

Tower Hamlets, 144.4, (469), 261.1, (848)

Cherwell, 144.2, (217), 253.8, (382)

York, 143.9, (303), 197.5, (416)

Winchester, 143.4, (179), 150.6, (188)

Westminster, 141.2, (369), 244.9, (640)

Basingstoke and Deane, 141.0, (249), 241.8, (427)

Mid Devon, 140.9, (116), 111.8, (92)

West Suffolk, 140.7, (252), 204.4, (366)

Wokingham, 140.3, (240), 207.5, (355)

Surrey Heath, 140.0, (125), 249.7, (223)

Tunbridge Wells, 139.0, (165), 191.2, (227)

Brentwood, 138.9, (107), 194.8, (150)

South Somerset, 138.4, (233), 185.3, (312)

Isle of Wight, 136.8, (194), 260.3, (369)

South Norfolk, 136.3, (192), 232.1, (327)

Wiltshire, 136.2, (681), 171.4, (857)

Waverley, 136.2, (172), 189.2, (239)

Uttlesford, 135.8, (124), 208.1, (190)

Hambleton, 135.4, (124), 186.7, (171)

East Lindsey, 134.8, (191), 132.6, (188)

Hart, 133.9, (130), 168.9, (164)

Islington, 133.6, (324), 250.3, (607)

Cambridge, 132.2, (165), 181.9, (227)

East Suffolk, 130.3, (325), 186.4, (465)

South Northamptonshire, 130.2, (123), 207.4, (196)

Brighton and Hove, 129.3, (376), 202.8, (590)

New Forest, 128.8, (232), 176.0, (317)

Dover, 128.7, (152), 176.1, (208)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 128.1, (437), 164.7, (562)

Rother, 124.9, (120), 206.1, (198)

North Lincolnshire, 124.2, (214), 122.5, (211)

Wealden, 123.9, (200), 221.7, (358)

Stratford-on-Avon, 122.2, (159), 140.7, (183)

Tonbridge and Malling, 121.1, (160), 202.8, (268)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 120.9, (119), 190.0, (187)

Elmbridge, 120.6, (165), 173.3, (237)

North Norfolk, 120.2, (126), 149.8, (157)

Sevenoaks, 119.3, (144), 231.1, (279)

Vale of White Horse, 118.4, (161), 163.2, (222)

Herefordshire, 117.7, (227), 142.6, (275)

Mendip, 117.7, (136), 170.4, (197)

Bath and North East Somerset, 117.4, (227), 194.0, (375)

Camden, 117.4, (317), 203.7, (550)

Craven, 117.3, (67), 162.8, (93)

East Hertfordshire, 114.2, (171), 223.7, (335)

Stroud, 113.4, (136), 129.2, (155)

West Oxfordshire, 113.0, (125), 134.7, (149)

Forest of Dean, 111.8, (97), 145.2, (126)

South Oxfordshire, 109.1, (155), 168.2, (239)

North East Lincolnshire, 109.0, (174), 92.1, (147)

Ryedale, 108.3, (60), 84.9, (47)

Mole Valley, 102.0, (89), 213.2, (186)

Babergh, 101.0, (93), 149.9, (138)

Scarborough, 100.2, (109), 109.4, (119)

Mid Sussex, 98.0, (148), 176.1, (266)

Canterbury, 94.9, (157), 219.5, (363)

Mid Suffolk, 93.4, (97), 162.7, (169)

Cheltenham, 92.9, (108), 116.1, (135)

West Lindsey, 92.0, (88), 134.8, (129)

Tewkesbury, 91.6, (87), 133.7, (127)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 89.7, (513), 168.4, (963)

Lincoln, 88.6, (88), 226.6, (225)

Teignbridge, 86.5, (116), 96.2, (129)

Plymouth, 86.2, (226), 127.8, (335)

South Lakeland, 84.7, (89), 168.4, (177)

Cotswold, 80.1, (72), 122.4, (110)

West Devon, 66.3, (37), 89.6, (50)

East Devon, 53.3, (78), 108.7, (159)

South Hams, 52.9, (46), 93.1, (81)

Exeter, 34.2, (45), 77.6, (102)

North Devon, 26.8, (26), 50.4, (49)

Torridge, 19.0, (13), 41.0, (28)