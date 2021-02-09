Los Angeles Lakers need overtime to see off Oklahoma City Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers needed overtime to extend their winning streak to five with a 119-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James had his third triple-double of the season with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, including a dunk in the extended period to seal the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had kept the game going, sinking three free throws with 1.2 seconds left to force the extra period but the Thunder were outscored 9-2 in the extra five minutes.

The Milwaukee Bucks also won their fifth match on the trot, with Khris Middleton scoring 29 and Giannis Antetokounmpo 30 as they saw off the Denver Nuggets 125-112.

Nikola Jokic had 35 points for Denver, who have now lost three in a row.

Bradley Beal had another busy night, scoring 35 for the Washington Wizards in their 105-101 win over the Chicago Bulls, the Toronto Raptors overcame the Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122.

DJ sinks the clutch triple ✊Spurs trying to hang on with 1 min left! 🙏@DejounteMurray | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/5VG2etcjAo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2021

Stephen Curry had 32 points but the Golden State Warriors lost 105-100 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry brought the Warriors to within one point when he scored a lay-up with 37.8 seconds left, but Dejounte Murray hit a crucial three-pointer 25 seconds later in the victory.

The night’s other games saw the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113 and the Charlotte Hornets see off the Houston Rockets 119-94.