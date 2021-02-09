Projections on London landmarks thank dogs for lockdown companionship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Projections on to several London landmarks aim to pay tribute to dogs for providing lockdown companionship.

The projections were shone on to Marble Arch, the Tower of London and Senate House in London, to thank dogs for playing a “heroic role” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The artwork, run as part of pet supplement company YuMOVE’s #ThankYouDogs campaign, featured giant pups, from spaniels to German shepherds.

TV presenter and actor Peter Purves, ambassador for YuMOVE, said: “My entire life has been spent alongside dogs and, last year, we needed them more than ever.

“For so many owners, dogs provided a vital lifeline and played a heroic role during the pandemic.

“That is why we’re shining the spotlight on them by redecorating these incredible buildings.”